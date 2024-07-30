Wisconsin Assembly District 98: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 98

Wisconsin Assembly District 98 represents part of northern Waukesha County and the southeast corner of Washington County. It includes most of the city of Hartford, and the villages of Sussex and Merton.

According to WisPolitics, no current lawmakers were drawn in to the new District 98.

There are two Republicans and one Democrat running for the position. The Republican who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Democrat.

The district leans approximately 71% Republican.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Del A Schmechel (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

Due to the current status of politics, I feel it is necessary to provide the voters a choice. I feel it is important to declare that I intend to accept the vote count. I have been a poll worker in the past and feel there is no reason to question the outcome. I have a comfortable life as a retired union electrician and the last thing I need is to start working again. My top motivation is do whatever I can to counteract those who are trying to destroy democracy.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

The concern is for the top of the ticket. I feel it's not accurate to say the only difference is a couple years of age between the two candidates. It would take more than this space allows to list the documented, fact-based reasons Donald Trump is an extreme danger to our country.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Those who contact me with a concern can feel the solution I came up with was just.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I have always tried to do what I felt was right for society. I have often explained it as the difference between "me and we." Some see every issue as what is best for them while others look for what is best for society at large.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

It's too early to list endorsements.

Don Pridemore (Republican)

Pridemore did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Pridemore served as a Wisconsin State Assembly Representative from 2005 to 2015. His campaign website highlights voter integrity as an issue. Pridemore says he wants to make drop boxes illegal.

He says his primary mission is to make Wisconsin a constitutional carry state.

“I believe that law-abiding citizens should have the right to carry firearms without the need for a CCW permit. This approach respects the Second Amendment as a cornerstone of American liberty and is essential for personal protection,” his website reads.

Pridemore outlines his anti-abortion plan which includes: Commitment to protecting life, opposition to abortion policies, prohibiting consumer products using aborted fetus tissue and preventing government funds to Planned Parenthood.

Pridemore’s proposed actions on education reform include auditing the state Department of Public Instruction and allowing police officers to provide security in schools.

Jim Piwowarczyk (Republican)

Piwowarczyk did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Piwowarczyk’s website highlights his beliefs in: “Law and order over riots and disorder, education over indoctrination, parents’ rights, the 2nd Amendment, accountability for criminals, lower taxes, and a business climate free of excessive regulation.”

Piwowarczyk supports eliminating the state income tax and reducing burdens and regulations on small businesses. On undocumented immigration, Piwowarczyk says he believes in ending birthright citizenship and backs Trump’s proposed border wall.

He believes in eliminating the Wisconsin Election Commission.

“He opposes drop boxes, Democracy in the Park and indefinitely confined voting. Jim wants Zuckerbucks banned, absentee ballot rules tightened, and he opposes the WEC flouting of state laws on nursing homes,” his website says.

Piwowarczyk supports legislation that would create mental health mobile crisis units to improve public safety and provide relief for law enforcement officers.

