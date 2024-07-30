Wisconsin Assembly District 21: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 21

Wisconsin Assembly District 21 includes Oak Creek, parts of Milwaukee, and a small part of Greenfield.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 21

According to WisPolitics, Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez was drawn in to the new District 21. She is running for re-election against Democrat David Marstellar.

The district leans approximately 54% Democrat.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Jessie Rodriguez (Republican)

Rodriguez did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Rodriguez has served in the Wisconsin Assembly since 2013. Her campaign website highlights issues including public safety, education and tax relief.

“She supported bail reform to better protect our communities from dangerous criminals, as well as measures to increase penalties for reckless drivers,” her website says. “She also worked to pass a critical increase in funding for our local governments to ensure police, fire, and EMS services get the support they need to keep us safe.”

Rodriguez says education is a top priority. She has supported “funding for schools, passed reforms to empower parents in their child's education, and expanded access to great schools for students across the state.”

Rodriguez's website highlights her stance on tax relief for the middle class, families and retirees.

“We need to keep more money in your pocket instead of in Madison,” her website says. “Jessie knows this, that's why she passed billions in tax relief to benefit the middle class, retirees, and families with children in childcare.”

David L. Marstellar Jr. (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

As a recipient of a heart transplant made possible thru the ACA (Affordable Care Act), I want every Wisconsinite to have access to affordable healthcare and prescriptions. I saw a need for sensible votes on legislation within my district, and with the new fair maps I made it my mission to enter and win.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Cost of living issues come up frequently, including affordable housing and child care. I also hear quite a bit about the epidemic of reckless driving and repeat OWI offenders. The cost of healthcare and access are also frequent issues of conversation, along with the legalization of cannabis.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term? I am going to work for a healthier, more fair, more equitable Wisconsin. Addressing food insecurity, as well as housing insecurity. Success will be measured in the good work we are able to do for the people of Wisconsin in these areas.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

In my early years, I moved quite a bit due to the fact that my father was serving in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. After 1967, I was raised in a single-parent household that faced financial insecurity. I was able through hard work to rise to the top levels of my industry and was recognized as a national leader in my industry. I was elected to serve on many regional and State Boards and have served behind the scenes working on political campaigns for 48 years.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Planned Parenthood

Victory Fund

Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance

ATU 998

State Senator Chris Larson

State Senator Tim Carpenter

Former State Senator Gary Goyke

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez

State Rep. Christine Sinicki

State Rep. Darrin Madison

State Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde

Milwaukee County Treasurer David Cullen

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson

Milwaukee County Register of Deeds Israel Ramon

Milwaukee County Supervisors Chair Marcelia Nicholson

Milwaukee County Supervisor Jack Eckblad

Milwaukee County Supervisor Caroline Gomez-Tom

Milwaukee County Supervisor Felesia Martin

Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor

Milwaukee County Supervisor Steven Shea

Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Jason Haas

Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez

Milwaukee Alder Jonathan Brostoff

Milwaukee Alder Peter Burgelis

Milwaukee Alder Marina Dimitirjevic

Milwaukee Alder Scott Spiker

Milwaukee Alder JoCasta Zamarripa

Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke

Former Mayor of South Milwaukee Erik Brooks

Greenfield Schoolboard Member Rob Hanson

Victor Huyke (Publisher El Conquistador Spanish Language Newspaper)

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs

Former Milwaukee County Democratic Party Chair Chris Walton

Co-Executive Director Wisconsin Voices Tomika Vucovich

Former LT. Governor Mandela Barnes

