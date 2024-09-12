Introducing WUWM's Voter Guide: Pocket Edition

Remember those paper fortune tellers, sometimes called Cootie Catchers, that you folded as a kid and used to predict what career you'll have or if you'll end up with your middle school crush? Well, WUWM now has our very own version of that and this one will help you on Election Day.

Introducing the WUWM Voter Guide: Pocket Edition! WUWM's Voter Guide is an online tool that provides you with information on voting, the candidates and what's on your ballot. The Pocket Guide is a fun way to access that information and answer your election questions.



Here's how it works

Pick a color. Open and close the Pocket Guide the same number of times as letters there are in the color. So for black, do 5. For gold, do 4.

Pick your question. You'll see things like: What's up with these questions on my ballot? How can WUWM be my election BFF? Or you might want to pick the image of an adorable little duck.

Once you've made your selection, open the flap and you'll find a QR code. Hold your phone's camera up to the QR code and learn your election future!

You can pick up a Pocket Guide at any WUWM event. You can also download it and then print and fold your own. Here's how: