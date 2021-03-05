Becky Mortensen joined WUWM as the Executive Producer of Lake Effect in November 2019. Before working at WUWM, she was the Executive Producer at CBS 58 News in Milwaukee. She was nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for her work during the Sherman Park unrest.

Becky led a rebrand effort for Lake Effect in 2020. She is enthusiastic about Lake Effect’s mission to inform, intrigue and entertain listeners and is committed to Lake Effect reflecting the Milwaukee community.

Becky has lived in Milwaukee since 2012. Before that, she lived in Minnesota and worked in television, radio, and print. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a Writing Studies degree with an emphasis in journalism.