The NFL Draft is coming to Green Bay, Wisconsin in April

This year’s NFL Draft is coming to Wisconsin. Green Bay will host the event from Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26.

Last year’s draft in Detroit, Michigan broke the NFL’s attendance record with more than 700,000 people flocking to the city. That could mean big business for Green Bay and surrounding communities next month.

There’ll be tons of people traveling from out of state to attend but you can also check out the draft for yourself.

The bid to bring the draft to Green Bay started around 9 years ago, according to Nick Meisner, the vice president of digital marketing and communications with Discover Green Bay. He says it was the construction of the Resch Expo Center, which opened during the pandemic, that made it all possible.

"We wouldn't have had the the facility to do it there in front of Lambeau Field," Mesiner says. "The Resch Expo was really the the final pin in the lock that unlocked the ability for Green Bay to to host the draft. So it's been a long process. A lot of development, a lot of things going up here in Green Bay that led to it."

All the action isn't just in Green Bay. There'll be events in surrounding communities like Ashwaubenon, Howard and De Pere.

"We're talking everything from fan festivals to food truck rallies to concerts and live events, just all sorts of stuff going on," Meisner explains.

Many of those communities will be offering shuttles to and from Lambeau Field and the Resch Center, where the NFL Draft Experience is taking place. That'll include everything from viewing Super Bowl trophies to a punt, pass and kick competition to autograph stages.

Rachel Hershberger / Travel Wisconsin Fans coming to Green Bay will be able to attend the NFL Draft Experience.

As for other transportation Meisner says, "We're working with the Tavern League on a shuttle service that will run 40 sprinter vans around the area. The Green Bay Metro will be running and then, of course, just like any Packers game day, there'll be tons of parking in residences and yards and businesses around the footprint."

Travel Wisconsin has a sweepstakes going on for an elevated NFL Draft experience. Ten winners and a guest will get an overnight stay in Milwaukee and a bus ride up to Green Bay with a stop in Kohler. Once the winners are there, they'll get an exclusive meet and greet with the hosts of ESPN Radio's Unsportsmanlike show.

The draft has been held in cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles. Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin says this is an opportunity for the cheese state to shine.

"The draft is really showing that Wisconsin deserves to be on the big stage ... It's this all-eyes-on-us moment that is going to leave a lasting impression of Wisconsin. It's an opportunity to share why Wisconsin is such a special place," Weibel says.