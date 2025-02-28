5 Wisconsin Dells destinations to visit for indoor entertainment

We’re in the home stretch of winter, but it’s not quite time to start taking those outdoor trips yet. For this month’s Wandering Wisconsin, we’re helping you plan a trip where you can find endless entertainment — indoors.

The Wisconsin Dells is a popular tourist destination for people who want to stay close to home. But it’s not just about the waterparks. There's lots of things to do that you might not have tried yet or even know about.

Lake Effect’s Becky Mortensen spoke with Brandon Schindler with the Wilderness Resort and Logan Wroge from Travel Wisconsin to learn about some of the hidden gems in the Dells.

“You know, when I think of the Dells, I just think of one word: unexpected,” Wroge says. “I had visited so much growing up and on each visit we just discovered some new attraction — a new restaurant, a new waterpark — and it made those trips feel fresh."

The Wilderness Resort

Kept at 85 degrees year-round, Wilderness Resort’s four indoor waterparks provide an escape from the cold and a wide range of aquatic activities for all ages. Adults can swim up to YeeHaw's Margarita Bar or relax in an indoor-outdoor hot tub, while kids can enjoy various slides, a wave pool and play structures. And the more extreme waterslides, like The Hurricane and The Black Hole, offer thrills for all.

“We try to pitch ourselves almost as a cruise ship on land, right?” says Wilderness Resort Assistant General Manager Brandon Schindler. “Once you show up, we don't want you to ever have to leave.”

Non-aquatic activities include an indoor ropes course, climbing walls, laser tag, mini-golf, arcades and various dining options.

1 of 6 — Aquavia Lumina_Moment Factory_DSC07327.jpg Aquavia Lumina at Wilderness Resort is a one-mile nighttime walk and multimedia experience guided by elaborate lights, lasers, and music. Travel Wisconsin 2 of 6 — Aquavia Lumina_Moment Factory_DSC08790.jpg Wilderness Resort's Aquavia Lumina is a one-mile nighttime walk and multimedia experience guided by elaborate lights, lasers, and music. Travel Wisconsin 3 of 6 — Wilderness Resort_Klondike Kavern_Hurricane2.jpg Wilderness Resort's Klondike Cavern features thrilling raft slide "The Hurricane." Travel Wisconsin 4 of 6 — Wilderness Resort_Dodge'Em City_Lost Cabin Laser Tag.jpg In addition to four waterparks, Wilderness Resort includes laser tag, go-karts, arcades and various other indoor activities. Travel Wisconsin 5 of 6 — Wilderness Resort_Wild West Waterpark_YeeHaw's Swim Up Bar.jpg Guests at The Wilderness' Wild West waterpark can swim up to YeeHaw's Watering Hole for a margarita. Travel Wisconsin 6 of 6 — Wilderness Resort_Wild Waterdome Indoor Waterpark.jpg Wilderness Resort's Wild WaterDome features a "tan-through" roof, so guests can work on their tan even during the wintertime. Travel Wisconsin

Aquavia Lumina

As of October 2024, the Wilderness also features Aquavia Lumina — a one-mile nighttime walk and multimedia experience guided by elaborate lights, lasers and music.

“We’ve created a story-world of sorts around and through this canyon where you’re going to basically travel with a deer-guide of sorts along this path and experience, these nine chapters of this story,” Schindler says.

Wizard Quest

Providing indoor fun for both children and adults, Wizard Quest is a fantasy-themed adventure through a 30,000 square-foot labyrinth where guests will encounter amusing characters, fantastical creatures

and various challenges.

“It can involve anything from finding hidden messages, using a black light flashlight, locating several hidden passageways and then deciphering riddles,” Wroge says.

Sundara Inn & Spa

For a chance at a holistic reset and an escape from the cold, Sundara Inn & Spa offers a wide variety of opportunities to relax — including nail services, energy therapies, ayurvedic massages and heated, indoor-outdoor pools.

“This is really one of those unexpected parts of the Dells,” Wroge says. “It’s this destination-worthy spa where visitors can go and really energize their soul.”

Rick Wilcox Show

Updated with new material every year, husband and wife duo Rick and Susan Wilcox offer a performance filled with grand illusions, comedic banter and special effects.

“This has really been one of those mainstay indoor attractions of The Dells for decades,” Wroge says. “Last year, they actually celebrated their 25th anniversary.”