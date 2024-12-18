The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan 'upends many people's perceptions of art'

If you're looking for something to keep the kids busy over winter break or a way to fill up a cold winter day, plan a trip to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan. Right now, they’re celebrating 50 years of their artist-in-residence program called Art/Industry. It allows 12 artists to work inside the Kohler Company foundry — giving them access to industrial materials, processes and technologies, and perhaps most importantly, access to the Kohler factory workers to learn their trade.

Becky Mortensen / WUWM The Art/Industry residency program allows artists to work alongside specialists in the the Kohler Company Factory to create works of art.

Jodi Throckmorton, the museum curator, says last year there were 650 applicants for the 12 positions. She says, "Artists are able to work with these really skilled craftspeople to learn how to make their work and troubleshoot the often incredibly time-consuming and difficult pieces that they want to make."

The art created by the residents is put on display at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, and Throckmorton says it's a special time to come see the residents' art while the center celebrates 50 years of the program.

There's more to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center than just the main building. A couple of miles away is the Art Preserve, which is only three years old. It’s three floors, mainly of folk art. The collection focuses on artist-built environments.

"It's a field that the art center has really been instrumental in developing," Throckmorton explains. "It's a really unique form of art making where the spaces have been so significantly transformed by an artist that it's like the artist's art and life are all in one."

There are 35 artist built environments to see at the preserve. There is a collection of Mary Nohl's work on display. You can find everything from wood carvings to sculptures made from chicken bones. One clear example of the artist built environments is the Rhinestone Cowboy house built by Loy Bowlin.

Becky Mortensen / WUWM Loy Bowlin's bedazzled TV set from inside his Beautiful Holy Jewel Home.

Bowlin was an eccentric who dressed in bedazzled outfits and turned his home in Mississippi into a work of art. He covered the walls and furniture in rhinestones, glitter, paint and construction paper. He called it his Beautiful Holy Jewel Home.

Another example is the "Healing Machine" created by Emery Blagdon. From the outside it looks like a small wooden house but upon walking into the space you find a replicated shed filled with intricate metal and electrical creations.

"He really wanted to create a space that could be healing through magnetic fields, electric currents, really harnessing the Earth's natural energy," Throckmorton says.

Becky Mortensen / WUWM Inside the "Healing Machine" created by Emery Blagdon.

One of the defining features of the John Kohler Art Museum and Preserve is the bathrooms. They are designed by artists, each with a unique theme. Everything from the sinks to the toilets to the tiling is a work of art.

"The bathrooms are one of the absolute standout things about this place. I think every facet of life should be filled with art, and the bathrooms are part of it. And really, they do stem from the Arts/Industry residency and the work that Kohler Company has done," Throckmorton says.

If you want to experience more bathroom artistry Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin says you can also head to the Kohler Design Center.

"It's a three level building showcasing all the latest products and designs and technology," Weibel explains. "So you can wander through the open showrooms and get a feel for the latest faucet sinks and more. You can check out some model bathrooms and kitchens to really get some great inspiration."

You can also book tours of the Kohler Factory at the Design Center.

While on a trip to the Sheboygan area, Weibel also recommends visiting the Above & Beyond Children's Museum. Sheboygan is known as the Malibu of the Midwest because of the great surfing opportunities there on Lake Michigan. Weibel says the EOS surf shop in Sheboygan offers surf lessons for beginners.