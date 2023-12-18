Plan a winter getaway to some of the best ski terrain in Wisconsin

There are many winter activities that can be enjoyed in the colder months, but one that can be turned into an entire getaway is a ski trip.

Granite Peak Ski Area near Wausau boasts some of the best ski terrain in the state and it's not far from Wausau where there are lots of other activities and restaurants to enjoy. Despite the lack of snow that's fallen from the sky, the ski area is already open and all the runs are in operation.

"We have one of the most powerful snowmaking systems in the state here at Granite Peak," Greg Fisher, the general manager of the ski area, explains. "We have every single one of our trails is lined with snow making equipment ranging from giant tower fan guns to low tower guns, which we can produce snow at a pretty high rate. So we started our snowmaking campaign back in November and we were able to get our slopes open on December 1st."

Fisher says Granite Peak is the perfect skiing destination for everyone from beginners to experts. The ski area is on Rib Mountain, the second highest peak in the state. Fisher says they have about 700 vertical feet of of terrain and a wide variety of runs for any skill level. They also have a terrain park that Fisher says is very popular as well as a racing slope.

Greg Fisher / Granite Peak Ski Area Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the amenities at Granite Peak Ski Area.

There's more you can do on a visit to the ski area than hit the slopes. On Saturdays, local musician Brad Emanuel performs and there are fireworks in the evening. The ski area also hosts seasonal family festivals. On New Year's Eve they're hosting a fun evening of events for adults. A torchlight parade kicks off the night at 7pm with a fireworks show immediately following. Local musician Max Koepke will perform in the Historic Chalet starting at 8pm. There will also be a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight.

Wausau Attractions

For those who don't want to spend an entire trip to the Granite Peak Ski Area on the slopes, Wausau is close by and offers several good options for warming up indoors. Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin says the Grand Theater is a great place to check out.

"It's an iconic performance venue in downtown," Weibel says. "It's been around for nearly 100 years, and throughout the winter they have a fantastic schedule of local and touring musicians, plays and performances happening."

She also recommends stopping in at Evolutions in Design if you're looking to do some shopping.

"It's a super unique, visual experience in and of itself. It's a flower shop as well as a home accessory store and they have such artful displays for all of their goods across multiple rooms. They actually change the store on a biweekly basis. So every time you're in the Wausau area, you're going to want to come back and check it out to see what's new and different," Weibel explains.

Weibel also recommends the Children's Imaginarium, a stem focused children's museum that opened recently in Wausau.

Fisher says that being so close to Wausau is one of the many things that makes the ski are a great destination.

"Having Wausau in our backyard, you know, just five minutes from Granite Peak is really a blessing that we tout quite a bit because [visitors] can find everything from Broadway shows over at the Grand Theater to restaurants and bars that are really unique and a lot of fun and can offer a great vacation for those who are staying multiple days."

Restaurants

If you're looking for a meal while you're in town, Weibel suggests the Velveteen Plum, "It's the first rooftop restaurant and bar in the Wausau area and it has these fantastic, sweeping views of Granite Peak and Rib Mountain, right from the restaurant."

She also suggest stopping at the Mint Cafe, "It's right in the heart of downtown and it's also a must-visit destination in Wausau. They have been serving the community since 1888 and their long history is reflected in the memorabilia that lines the walls of the restaurant. They have photos of famous visitors that have stopped in over the decades."

Snow Report

Wisconsin has 31 different ski resorts dotted throughout the state. Weibel says you really don't have to go far to find some high quality skiing and snowboarding options.

"A great resource that Travel Wisconsin has available for skiing and snowboarding is the Wisconsin Snow Report. This report is an interactive map that details the snow conditions at downhill skiing and snowboarding hills, as well as some other winter activities like cross country skiing. It's also really popular for snowmobiling, and when you click into a ski resort you can learn all kinds of detailed information like how many runs are open, what amenities are available, such as ski school and night skiing."