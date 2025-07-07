Lake Effect is taking a summer vacation! You won’t hear the show at noon and 8 p.m. during the week or see new episodes in your podcast feed from July 28 to August 7. Instead, WUWM 89.7 FM will be bringing you the following special programming:

Possible, an award-winning series on the future of humanity with technology, with episodes that explore conservation, data privacy and more. Luminaries and industry leaders contemplate technology’s role in society, and what’s possible in the future.



Monday, 7/28 at noon & 8 p.m. - Jane Goodall on hope, AI and the natural world

Tuesday, 7/29 at noon & 8 p.m - Dana Griffin on AI, belonging and intergenerational connection

Wednesday, 7/30 at noon & 8 p.m - Latanya Sweeney on AI, trust and privacy

At a time of stark polarization, Americans Reconnect: Talking Across the Political Divide offers an antidote to our national malaise: stories of people who model the listening skills and humanity necessary to bridge political differences, showing that Americans are still capable of civility and compassion when they disagree over hot button issues.



Thursday, 7/31 at noon

Call to Mind explores the emerging understanding and research on vital mental health issues. Each episode features thought-provoking interviews with top experts, the voices of people living with mental illness and sound-rich stories from across the country.



Monday, 8/4 at noon & 8 p.m. – The Aging Mind

Tuesday, 8/5 at noon & 8 p.m. – Promise & Peril: Technology and Mental Health

Wednesday, 8/6 at noon & 8 p.m. – Treating the Young Mind

Thursday, 8/7 at noon – Silent Battles: Mental Health & Military Service

Lake Effect will be back with new local conversations about the people, places and organizations that shape Milwaukee on Monday, August 11.