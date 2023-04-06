WUWM wins awards for 2022 coverage
WUWM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2022 by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards
- 1st Place, Talk/Public Affairs - Lake Effect 12/26/22
- Award of Merit, Soft Feature - One small Wisconsin farm's take on agritourism
- Award of Merit, Sport Reporting - Milwaukee UFC fighter Montel Jackson talks latest win, community outreach
- Award of Merit, Talk/Public Affairs - 'Milked' explores the unique relationship between rural farmers in Wisconsin and Mexico
- Award of Merit, Social Media - Bubbler Talk reels
- Award of Merit, Team Multimedia Storytelling - News - 2022 Voter Guide