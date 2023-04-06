© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM wins awards for 2022 coverage

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Michelle Maternowski
Published April 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
Awards on a wall
Becky Mortensen
/
WUWM
Previous awards won by WUWM.

WUWM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2022 by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards

