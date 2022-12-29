© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 12/29/22 Lake Effect Best-Of: Mama Freemna, Dylan Farrow, anti-Chinese riots, MPM ancestral pole

Published December 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about community activist Mama Freeman and her work in Milwaukee’s Garden Homes community. Then, we speak with author, activist, and sexual assault survivor Dylan Farrow. We learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Plus, find out what happened to the ancestral pole that used be outside the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Guests:

  • Mama Martha Freeman, pastor at Alpha Omega Ministries & community peacemaker
  • Dylan Farrow, author & activist
  • Victor Jew, senior lecturer in the Asian American studies program at UW-Madison
  • Bubbler Talk
