Thursday 12/29/22 Lake Effect Best-Of: Mama Freemna, Dylan Farrow, anti-Chinese riots, MPM ancestral pole
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about community activist Mama Freeman and her work in Milwaukee’s Garden Homes community. Then, we speak with author, activist, and sexual assault survivor Dylan Farrow. We learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Plus, find out what happened to the ancestral pole that used be outside the Milwaukee Public Museum.
Guests:
- Mama Martha Freeman, pastor at Alpha Omega Ministries & community peacemaker
- Dylan Farrow, author & activist
- Victor Jew, senior lecturer in the Asian American studies program at UW-Madison
- Bubbler Talk