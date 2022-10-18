Find results from Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and other key races here.
Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep Wisconsin under a Democratic governor. Evers had argued that democracy was on the ballot with Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Get to know the candidates — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
A look at the candidates running for governor — Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessperson Tim Michels.
And for lieutenant governor — Democratic state Rep. Sara Rodriguez and Republican state Sen. Roger Roth.
Get to know the candidates — incumbent AG Josh Kaul and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
Meet the candidates — Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Neil Harmon, incumbent SOS Doug La Follette, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and Milwaukee organizer Sharyl McFarland.
How to register to vote on Election Day, what time the polls are open, the list goes on — here's a guide to help people vote in Wisconsin's 2023 spring primary election.
- Feb. 1: Deadline to register by mail or online.
- Feb. 17: Deadline to register to vote in municipal clerk’s office.
- Feb. 7 - Feb. 17: Register to vote at an early voting location (Milwaukee location's here.)
- Feb. 21: Election Day. Register to vote at the polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are two advisory referendums on the 2022 midterm ballot in Milwaukee County — one about semi-automatic firearms and another about marijuana.
