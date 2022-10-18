© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
2022-live-results.png
2022 Wisconsin Midterm Election Results
Valeria Navarro Villegas
Find results from Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and other key races here.
Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers wins Wisconsin governor's race against Tim Michels
Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep Wisconsin under a Democratic governor. Evers had argued that democracy was on the ballot with Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Barnes/Johnson
Politics & Government
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate:
Get to know the candidates — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Evers/Michels
Politics & Government
Wisconsin governor & lt. gov.
A look at the candidates running for governor — Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessperson Tim Michels.

And for lieutenant governor — Democratic state Rep. Sara Rodriguez and Republican state Sen. Roger Roth.
Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 3.54.49 PM.png
Politics & Government
Wisconsin attorney general
Get to know the candidates — incumbent AG Josh Kaul and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 4.07.38 PM.png
Politics & Government
Wisconsin secretary of state
Meet the candidates — Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Neil Harmon, incumbent SOS Doug La Follette, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and Milwaukee organizer Sharyl McFarland.
Vote Here Sign and Line
Politics & Government
How to vote in Wisconsin's 2023 spring primary election
How to register to vote on Election Day, what time the polls are open, the list goes on — here's a guide to help people vote in Wisconsin's 2023 spring primary election.
Vote!
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Politics & Government
What are the 2022 Milwaukee County referendums and what do they mean?
Becky Mortensen
There are two advisory referendums on the 2022 midterm ballot in Milwaukee County — one about semi-automatic firearms and another about marijuana.
