Meet the candidates for Washington County Circuit Court on the April 7 ballot

Incumbent Gordon Leech and challenger Grant Scaife are running for Washington County Circuit Court - Branch 2 in the April 7 general election.

What does a circuit court judge do?

Circuit court judges are trial court judges with jurisdiction over all kinds of cases, including probate, juvenile, traffic matters, civil and criminal. There is a circuit court in each county in Wisconsin.

Judges for circuit court are elected in nonpartisan races every six years. They run for specific seats, or "branches" on the court.

Who are the candidates?

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the circuit court candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Courtesy / Gordon Leech Gordon Leech

Gordon Leech (incumbent)

Why are you running for this office?

I felt ready and qualified for this role based on 35 years of legal experience and my life experiences. All the sitting and retired judges in the county supported my decision to apply. Having now held this office for most of the past year, I believe I am making fair and impartial decisions in the various case types we handle, including criminal, civil, divorces, child support, mental health commitments, probate and other matters. I am committed to keeping politics out of the courtroom and offer independence from political parties and special interests that are attempting to shape the courts.

What experience has prepared you to be a circuit court judge?

My 35-year career began as a Marine Corps prosecutor, defending our country and upholding the law. Since then, I have prosecuted state crimes, stood with victims, and represented citizens in most claims that comes before this court—consistently protecting constitutional and civil rights. I also bring the perspective of a neighbor and a parent to the bench. Having lived in this county for most of the last 25 years, I have owned a local business and navigated the complexities of family life as a parent of three grown children and three stepchildren currently attending our local schools. From marriage and divorce to building a blended family, my life experiences inform my judgment on the critical legal matters affecting our community.

How would you describe the judicial approach you plan to take if elected to the circuit court bench?



I am not a member of a political party, as I am committed to keeping politics and special interests out of the courtroom. I will continue to make my decisions based on the rule of law, strictly applying the written text of the law as given by the people through the elected legislature and handed down to me from the Supreme Court of Wisconsin and courts of appeal. I will also continue to treat all parties fairly and without bias.

Please describe a case you've dealt with in your career that has impacted how you plan to serve as a judge.

Many years ago, I was assigned to a jury trial with an Illinois attorney in a case before Milwaukee Judge William Sosnay. Co-counsel was clearly frustrating Judge Sosnay throughout the weeks-long trial. Judge Sosnay exercised tremendous discipline before the jury despite his frustration, and only made his frustration known outside the presence of the jury. Judge Sosnay made sound rulings based on the law, not his frustration. The jury never knew, and our client was treated fairly based on the law. I keep in mind the restraint Judge Sosnay exercised, reminding me that decisions must be decided on the law and a judge must never put a finger on the scales of justice.

Please list any notable endorsements: I have the endorsement of many judges before whom I practiced prior taking the bench, and they have no special partisan agenda.



Judge Andrew Gonring, Washington County (Retired)

Judge James Pouros, Washington County (Retired)

Judge James Muehlbauer, Washington County (Retired)

Judge Todd Martens, Washington County (Retired)

Judge Ryan Hetzel, Washington County

Judge Paul Malloy, Ozaukee County (Retired)

Judge Sandy Williams, Ozaukee County

Judge Steven Cain, Ozaukee County

Judge Adam Gerol, Ozaukee County (former District Attorney for Ozaukee County)

Judge Tricia Walker, Fond du Lac County

Judge Douglas Edelstein, Fond du Lac County

Judge Gary Sharpe, Fond du Lac County (Retired)

Judge Dale English Fond du Lac County (Retired)

Judge Richard Nuss, Fond du Lac County (Retired)

I also have the endorsements of local attorneys that know me as an attorney and now as a judge. Most have provided a testimonial about their experience with me that I believe is more meaningful than an endorsement because they talk about my abilities and qualities so members of the public can decide for themselves whether I am qualified for this position.

Grant Scaife

Grant Scaife / Campaign Facebook page Grant Scaife

Scaife did not respond to WUWM's candidate survey. The information below is based on his campaign website.

Grant Scaife currently works as an assistant district attorney in the Washington County District Attorney's Office. According to his campaign, he has worked as a prosecutor for nearly seven years.

"Grant has established a proven track record in public safety and has earned a reputation for securing justice for victims of crime," his campaign website says. "As a judge, Grant pledges to uphold the rule of law, hold individuals accountable, and ensure the safety of Washington County."

According to his website, Scaife is endorsed by Wisconsin Supreme Court justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis, and Washington County District Attorney Barry Braatz, among others.

