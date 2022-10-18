© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government
Your guide to voting in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections
Voting deadlines, registering, absentee voting, the list goes on — here's a guide to help people vote in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Saturday, Nov. 5: Early voting
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022: Recommended last day to put your completed absentee ballot in the mail.
  • Tuesday, November 8, 2022 - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Election Day
Barnes/Johnson
Politics & Government
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate:
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Evers/Michels
Politics & Government
Wisconsin governor & lt. gov.
Running for governor—Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessperson Tim Michels.

Running for lieutenant governor — Democratic state Rep. Sara Rodriguez and Republican state Sen. Roger Roth.
Politics & Government
Wisconsin attorney general
A look at the candidates running for Wisconsin attorney general — incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
Politics & Government
Wisconsin secretary of state
A look at the candidates running for Wisconsin secretary of state — Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Neil Harmon, incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and Milwaukee organizer Sharyl McFarland.
Vote!
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Politics & Government
What are the 2022 Milwaukee County referendums and what do they mean?
Becky Mortensen
There are two advisory referendums on the 2022 midterm ballot in Milwaukee County — one about semi-automatic firearms and another about marijuana.
