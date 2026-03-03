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Candidate Website
With incumbent Gov. Tony Evers not running for reelection, it's a wide open field.
Information about the office of lieutenant governor, followed by profiles of the candidates appearing on the ballot Aug. 11 and Nov. 3.
With current Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski running for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor, six candidates are campaigning for the open seat.
Wisconsin voters will decide which Democratic state treasurer candidate will advance in the Aug. 11 primary to face off against Republican incumbent John Leiber on Nov. 3.
You can look up what’s on your at ballot at myvote.wi.gov.
U.S. House of Representatives
Do you need help determining which legislative district you live in? Visit myvote.wi.org.
State Senate Candidates
Half of Wisconsin's state Senate seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Senate races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.
State Assembly Races
All of Wisconsin's state Assembly seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Assembly races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.
Meet who contributed to WUWM's Voter Guide