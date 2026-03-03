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WUWM's Voter Guide

Graphic for WUWM's 2026 voter guide
Destina
/
Stock Adobe

WUWM's Voter Guide

Here is a guide to help Wisconsinites vote in the August 11 primary election.
Here's who is running for Wisconsin governor. Two Republicans and five Democrats are running for governor.
Courtesy of Candidates
/
Candidate Website
Government & Politics
Here’s who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026
With incumbent Gov. Tony Evers not running for reelection, it's a wide open field.
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor candidates.
Government & Politics
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor election: Meet the candidates
Akira Quinn
Information about the office of lieutenant governor, followed by profiles of the candidates appearing on the ballot Aug. 11 and Nov. 3.
Here's who's running for Wisconsin Secretary of State.
Government & Politics
Wisconsin Secretary of State election: Meet the candidates
Eddie Morales
With current Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski running for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor, six candidates are campaigning for the open seat.
Yee Leng Xiong, Dylan Helmenstine and John Leiber are running for Wisconsin State Treasurer.
Government & Politics
Wisconsin State Treasurer election: Meet the candidates
Eddie Morales
Wisconsin voters will decide which Democratic state treasurer candidate will advance in the Aug. 11 primary to face off against Republican incumbent John Leiber on Nov. 3.

You can look up what’s on your at ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

U.S. House of Representatives

Do you need help determining which legislative district you live in? Visit myvote.wi.org.

State Senate Candidates

Half of Wisconsin's state Senate seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Senate races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.

State Assembly Races

All of Wisconsin's state Assembly seats are up for election this year. WUWM has candidate information for the Assembly races in our coverage area of southeast Wisconsin.

Meet who contributed to WUWM's Voter Guide