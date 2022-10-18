Voting deadlines, registering, absentee voting, the list goes on — here's a guide to help people vote in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections.
- Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Saturday, Nov. 5: Early voting
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022: Recommended last day to put your completed absentee ballot in the mail.
- Tuesday, November 8, 2022 - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Election Day
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Running for governor—Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessperson Tim Michels.
Running for lieutenant governor — Democratic state Rep. Sara Rodriguez and Republican state Sen. Roger Roth.
Running for lieutenant governor — Democratic state Rep. Sara Rodriguez and Republican state Sen. Roger Roth.
A look at the candidates running for Wisconsin attorney general — incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
A look at the candidates running for Wisconsin secretary of state — Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Neil Harmon, incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and Milwaukee organizer Sharyl McFarland.
There are two advisory referendums on the 2022 midterm ballot in Milwaukee County — one about semi-automatic firearms and another about marijuana.
_
Latest Election Stories