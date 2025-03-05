Meet the candidates for Waukesha County circuit court judge Branch 4 on the April 1 ballot

Two candidates, Bridget Schoenborn and David Maas, are running for Waukesha County circuit court judge - Branch 4 in this spring's general election on April 1.



What does a circuit court judge do?

Circuit court judges are trial court judges with jurisdiction over all kinds of cases, including probate, juvenile, traffic matters, civil and criminal. There is a circuit court in each county in Wisconsin.

Judges for circuit court are elected in nonpartisan races every six years. They run for specific seats, or "branches" on the court.

Who are the candidates?

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the circuit court candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Bridget Schoenborn (incumbent)

Why are you running for this office? I am running for my position because I am the most qualified candidate to continue keeping Waukesha County safe. I spent my career as a prosecutor, dedicating my professional life to keeping southeastern Wisconsin safe from dangerous criminals. I continue this vital work from the Waukesha County bench today, making decisions to appropriately sentence criminals and protect the public. In addition, as a judicial conservative, I understand that my unique role in the system is to exercise judgement to enforce the law as it is written, not to rewrite it myself. We are a nation of laws. The judiciary is a key protector against overreach and I will continue to be a staunch defender of the rule of law.

What experience has prepared you to be a circuit court judge? As a sitting judge, I bring broad and deep experience in both criminal and civil law. Waukesha County doesn’t have to guess how I will rule from the bench, I’m already doing it. Law enforcement and our legal community knows that I’m a fair judge who appropriately sentences criminals. Before being seated on the bench, I spent my career in the US Attorney’s Office for nearly 20 years, working to put away dangerous criminals. I prosecuted members of drug cartels and violent street gangs who injected our community with their poison. I prosecuted scammers who attempted to defraud the elderly of their life’s work. I am also the only candidate in this race with significant civil experience, a factor important to Waukesha’s business community.

How would you describe the judicial approach you plan to take if elected to the circuit court bench? As a Judge, my role is to protect our community, apply the law as written, and serve as a key protector against overreach as a staunch defender of the rule of law. I am a judicial conservative who won't legislate from the bench and I will make sure I do everything I can to keep dangerous criminals off our streets. For these reasons, I have the support of Judge Dorow, Judge Koschnick, and many area law enforcement officers including a number of police chiefs and former Waukesha Sheriff Trawicki. They’ve seen my work as a judge and know I will keep Waukesha County safe.

Please describe a case you've dealt with in your career that has impacted how you plan to serve as a judge. A case that significantly impacted my judicial philosophy is United States v. Marcellino Mendez-Ochoa, a case I worked on in the US Attorney’s office, involving an illegal alien who was charged with drug trafficking offenses after he was caught with 3,000 grams of cocaine with packaging and 6 firearms. I argued for prosecution in front of judges who wanted to remove the defendant’s ICE detainer, contrary to the laws of the United States. When advocating on behalf of my client, the United States, it was incredibly frustrating to be faced with judges who knew what the law was and refused to follow it. This is why I became a judge. After seeing judges who refused to follow the law, I dedicate myself to following the law and ensuring justice.

Please list any notable endorsements:

Judge Michael Bohren, Waukesha County

Judge Jennifer Dorow, Waukesha County

Judge Lloyd Carter, Waukesha County (Ret.)

Judge James Kieffer, Waukesha County (Ret.)

Judge Randy Koschnick, Waukesha County Reserve (Ret.)

Judge Laura Lau, Waukesha County (Ret.)

Police Chief Jason Hennen, Village of Elm Grove

Police Chief Daniel Thompson, City of Waukesha

Police Chief Brian Zalewski, Village of Butler

Sheriff Dan Trawicki, Waukesha County (Ret.)

Candidate website

David Maas

Current occupation: Assistant District Attorney

Why are you running for this office? I want to be a judge because I am passionate about making a positive impact on the legal system and my community. Judges play a critical role in ensuring that the law is applied consistently and justly while being respectful of the legislative process and past precedent. My experiences in the courtroom have shown me the importance of providing a fair and respectful environment for all parties. I aim to uphold the highest ethical standards and prioritize public safety while ensuring victims’ rights are respected and offenders are held accountable. I also seek to promote fairness in the judicial process and enhance the community’s trust in the legal system. As a judge, I will work diligently to ensure justice is served for everyone.

What experience has prepared you to be a circuit court judge? My 25+ years as a prosecutor have prepared me to provide fairness, due process, and justice for all who enter my courtroom. I will work hard, make tough calls, act ethically, and adhere to the Constitution. Working closely with law enforcement, victims, and defense attorneys has given me a balanced perspective, and managing thousands of cases has shaped my ability to litigate and resolve matters efficiently and effectively. My extensive courtroom and trial experience will enable me to navigate complex legal issues and ensure fair outcomes for all litigants. Finally, my expertise with digital evidence and 4th Amendment law is needed on the bench. I’ve trained judges, prosecutors, and investigators, and I will continue to lead in this area.

How would you describe the judicial approach you plan to take if elected to the circuit court bench? Judges must serve the community in a way that fosters confidence in the legal system. This requires treating all who appear with respect and applying the law fairly and impartially. A judge must not advocate for any party but must assess cases without bias, ensuring that the rights of all involved are preserved. The judiciary must remain separate from the executive and legislative branches, applying laws as written and respecting precedent. I subscribe to Originalism, interpreting the Constitution as intended by the framers rather than adapting it to current trends. A well-run courtroom requires preparedness, efficiency, and respect. These qualities are essential to maintaining trust in the legal system, and I will uphold them as a judge.

Please describe a case you've dealt with in your career that has impacted how you plan to serve as a judge. As an Assistant Attorney General, I specialized in internet crimes against children cases. I faced significant challenges advocating for victim rights, particularly when some judges were reluctant to impose mandatory minimum sentences. These crimes warrant strict penalties due to the profound harm they cause. I worked diligently to educate judges on the impact of these offenses, presenting expert testimony and victim impact statements to emphasize the importance of upholding the law and protecting vulnerable children. This experience reinforced my commitment to ensuring victims’ rights are upheld and justice is served. As a judge, I will prioritize protection of those in need and ensure that the law is applied fairly and consistently.

Please list any notable endorsements:



Judge and Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel

Waukesha District Attorney (Retired) Sue Opper

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney

Judge Shelley Grogan

Judge Jack Melvin

Waukesha County Police Chiefs Association

Waukesha Deputy Sheriffs Labor Union

Milwaukee Police Association

Candidate website

WUWM's Maayan Silver contributed to this coverage.