Meet the candidates for Racine County circuit court judge Branch 7 on the April 1 ballot

Two candidates, Jon Fredrickson and Jamie McClendon, are running for Racine County circuit court judge - Branch 7 in this spring's general election on April 1.



What does a circuit court judge do?

Circuit court judges are trial court judges with jurisdiction over all kinds of cases, including probate, juvenile, traffic matters, civil and criminal. There is a circuit court in each county in Wisconsin.

Judges for circuit court are elected in nonpartisan races every six years. They run for specific seats, or "branches" on the court.

Who are the candidates?

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the circuit court candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

LinkedIn Judge Jon Fredrickson

Jon Fredrickson (incumbent)

Fredrickson did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website.

Fredrickson is running for re-election, touting his six years of experience on the bench. Prior to that, he was a private practice attorney, according to his website.

His campaign says he "stands for justice, accountability, and the protection of our community."

"He currently serves in felony court, where he handles some of Racine’s toughest criminal cases, protecting our citizens from violent offenders, while ensuring both victims and the accused get their day in court. His experience as a judge is well-rounded, having also presided in family, civil, probate, and misdemeanor courts."

His priorities include being tough on crime, protecting children from sexual predators, and being sensitive to victims rights. He also says he will uphold the law without bias or political influence.

According to Fredrickson's campaign, he is endorsed by the Racine Police Association and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, along with a number of other judges and elected officials.

Candidate website

Jessica Kaminski/ The Refinery P Candidate Jamie McClendon

Jamie M. McClendon

Current occupation: Attorney

Why are you running for this office? My mother taught me to do what is right, and to protect people who are the most vulnerable. I was the first in my family to go to college and law school. I became an attorney at the Public Defender’s Office in Racine County. They have the difficult duty of speaking up for people others may overlook or ignore. Judges must have the strength to do what is fair and right. They should understand how their decisions can impact those who are the most vulnerable in our community. Both my personal and professional experiences have guided me to stand up for what is right and I believe to my core that everyone deserves to be treated fairly in our justice system. This is why I became a lawyer, a public defender, and this is why I want to be a judge.

What experience has prepared you to be a circuit court judge? I have been practicing in Racine County for 13 years. I have represented the people of Racine in over 1500 cases. These cases include juvenile court, criminal, family, civil commitments, and probation revocations. I have handled minor disorderly conduct cases all the way up to first degree homicide cases.

How would you describe the judicial approach you plan to take if elected to the circuit court bench? A judge should show judicial restraint and be reluctant in reinterpreting the law. She should respect our Constitution and not allow outside pressures impact their decisions.

Please describe a case you've dealt with in your career that has impacted how you plan to serve as a judge. My client and another young man were charged with a robbery. The other guy had a personal issue with the victim and set up the robbery. He was smug and rude to the police. My client was helpful and provided information to the police. The State offered the other guy a lower charge, a probation recommendation, and expungement. My client was offered a charge that was not eligible for expungement and a prison. I provided the Court with as much information as I could about my client’s upbringing. I was hoping the Court would at least give them the same sentence. She did not. My client was sentenced to prison. The co-defendant received probation and granted expungement. The only other difference between these two was their race.

Please list any notable endorsements: UAW and Racine Educators United.

Candidate website

WUWM's Maayan Silver contributed to this coverage.