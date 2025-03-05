Meet the candidates for Waukesha County circuit court judge Branch 6 on the April 1 ballot

Two candidates, Fred Strampe and Zach Wittchow, are running for Waukesha County circuit court judge - Branch 6 in this spring's general election on April 1. The candidates are running to replace Brad Schimel, who is leaving the office to run for state supreme court.



What does a circuit court judge do?

Circuit court judges are trial court judges with jurisdiction over all kinds of cases, including probate, juvenile, traffic matters, civil and criminal. There is a circuit court in each county in Wisconsin.

Judges for circuit court are elected in nonpartisan races every six years. They run for specific seats, or "branches" on the court.

Who are the candidates?

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the circuit court candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Fred Strampe

Current occupation: It was an honor to serve as a Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge, and I’m running to return to the bench and continue serving our community. I’m currently a civil litigation attorney at Borgelt, Powell, Peterson & Frauen, where I’ve spent over 25 years and previously served as President.

Why are you running for this office? I’m running to return to the bench because experience matters. I’m the only candidate who has served as a judge, presiding over 600 cases, deciding motions, and sentencing hundreds of defendants. That experience taught me how critical it is to have judges who apply the law fairly, without political influence. I’m also committed to establishing a Veterans Treatment Court in Waukesha County —Wisconsin’s third-largest county, yet one without this vital resource. As a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran, I understand the unique challenges veterans face and believe someone with a military background should lead this effort, and preside over the Veterans Treatment Court.

What experience has prepared you to be a circuit court judge? My experience as a former Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge, combined with over 25 years as a civil litigation attorney has prepared me to serve our community from the bench. I’ve spent my career advocating for clients in the courtroom, navigating complex legal issues, and upholding the principles of justice. Because of my expertise, I am regularly invited to present to lawyers and law students on trial tactics, litigation skills, the rules of evidence, and other legal issues. Before entering the legal field, I served as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army and then obtained a law degree from UW Madison. These experiences strengthened my commitment to fairness, integrity, and community service.

How would you describe the judicial approach you plan to take if elected to the circuit court bench? The role of a Circuit Court Judge is to uphold the law with integrity, ensuring it is applied fairly, impartially, and consistently. Every litigant deserves to be heard and treated with dignity and respect, regardless of the outcome.

While not every decision will be favorable to all parties, justice demands a process that is transparent and unbiased. My commitment is to administer the law without favoritism, uphold the rule of law, and foster confidence in our judicial system.

Please describe a case you've dealt with in your career that has impacted how you plan to serve as a judge. In April 2023, I presided over State of Wisconsin v. Jeffrey Roth, involving charges of Resisting Arrest, Threatening Law Enforcement, Possession of THC, Drug Paraphernalia, and Bail Jumping. Legal issues arose over retrieving law enforcement audio, which I found the defendant was using to delay the trial. During the trial, I conducted independent legal research to ensure the law was properly applied.

This case exemplifies how I will serve as a judge—resolving cases efficiently and ensuring juries have the evidence needed for fair verdicts. I will balance moving cases forward with allowing necessary time for legal issues to be addressed. A judge’s role is to uphold the law and ensure a just process, not influence the outcome.

Please list any notable endorsements: My endorsements are notable for the broad support from legal professionals who recognize my qualifications for the bench. I am endorsed by 17 judges — both former colleagues and those before whom I have appeared as an attorney. More than 70 attorneys have also endorsed my campaign, including those who have argued cases before me, former colleagues, and attorneys I have worked alongside and opposed in litigation.

I am especially proud that so many attorneys I litigated against support my candidacy, recognizing my integrity, legal expertise, and fairness. Additionally, my list of endorsements continues to grow as more judges and attorneys learn about my campaign and the experience I bring to the bench. You can view the full list at https://www.strampeforjudge.com/endorsements.

Zach Wittchow

Current occupation: Assistant District Attorney, Waukesha County

Why are you running for this office? My wife and I have lived here since 2014; all 3 of our girls were born here. So I have a vested interest in making sure Waukesha County remains a safe, prosperous place to live and raise a family.

I’m committed to our state constitution’s separation of powers framework. As the next generation assumes leadership roles in the executive and legislative branches, it will become increasingly important to have an independent judiciary committed to upholding the Constitution.

I believe the judicial system can maximize its positive impact on our community only when qualified lawyers with an authentic connection to their community step up to serve on the bench. I’m running for judge to make sure Waukesha County’s legal issues remain in good hands.

What experience has prepared you to be a circuit court judge? I’ve worked for more than 10 years as a prosecutor in Wisconsin. I spent 5 years in the Milwaukee DA’s Office where I was assigned to the drug, gun, and HIDTA teams. In 2019 I moved to the Waukesha DA’s Office, where I’ve handled a general caseload as well as a position within the narcotics team. I’ve conducted at least 56 jury trials involving charges of drunk driving, sexual assault, domestic violence, drug dealing, shootings, robberies, opiate overdose deaths, and homicides. I’ve also litigated hundreds of evidentiary hearings and argued thousands of sentencing hearings.

Outside the courthouse I’m active in church leadership. I also volunteer with local DARE programs, the Waukesha Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, and Waukesha Kiwanis.

How would you describe the judicial approach you plan to take if elected to the circuit court bench? I will treat the parties in my courtroom fairly. But it’s important to note that fairness cannot be measured in outcomes. Instead, fairness comes from an equal opportunity to pursue justice through a predictable, efficient process, while abiding by predetermined rules that apply evenly to all parties. To that end, I will hold parties accountable to the rules of evidence, the rules of criminal and civil procedure, and to the rules of professional conduct for attorneys. I will leave legislating to the legislature. I will leave enforcement to the executive branch. I will exercise judicial restraint, and in my courtroom, parties will know their cases will be decided by the letter of the law, not the whim of the judge.

Please describe a case you've dealt with in your career that has impacted how you plan to serve as a judge. In 2021-22 I served on the team that prosecuted the Waukesha Christmas Parade case. The attacker killed 6 people, injured dozens more, and traumatized thousands of people in our community. There were several undercurrents in the case that will shape my approach to being a judge: the interplay between domestic violence and mass casualty events; the challenges presented by pro se defendants during trial; and the need to balance the community’s right to be informed with a defendant’s right to a fair trial, just to name a few.

But the most impactful part of that case was our work with the victims. As a judge, my tenure will reflect that service to crime victims should be of utmost importance to the justice system.

Please list any notable endorsements:

Law Enforcement: Sheriff Eric Severson; former sheriffs Arnie Moncada & Dan Trawicki; Waukesha County Police Chiefs Association; Waukesha Deputy Sheriffs Association; Milwaukee Police Association; DA Lesli Boese; former DA Sue Opper.

Judicial: Waukesha County Circuit Court Judges Michael O. Bohren (Branch 1), Jennifer Dorow (Branch 2), Ralph M. Ramirez (Branch 3), Lloyd V. Carter (Branch 4 retired), J. Arthur Melvin III (Branch 5), Brad Schimel (Branch 6), Patrick Haughney (Branch 6 retired), Cody Horlacher (Branch 7), Michael P. Maxwell (Branch 8), Michael J. Aprahamian (Branch 9), Jack Pitzo (Branch 12), Laura Lau (Branch 12 retired). Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judges Maria S. Lazar & Shelley A. Grogan.

WUWM's Maayan Silver contributed to this coverage.