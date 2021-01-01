Valeria Navarro Villegas

Valeria joined WUWM as digital editor in August of 2021. She holds a bachelors degree in Spanish Language, Literature, & Culture from Marquette University.

Before joining WUWM, Valeria worked at her alma mater in the Division of Student Affairs. Previously, she worked at Mastantuono & Coffee SC, a criminal defense law firm as a client specialist/investigator.

Outside of work, she enjoys serving the Milwaukee community and served a year of service as the 2018-2019 Mexican Fiesta Ambassador for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation.

