WUWM's top 10 stories of 2024

From ghosts and warming winters to the RNC and zoo animals, these are WUWM's top ten stories of 2024. We decided not to include stories from our 2024 Voter Guide since those stories are now dated.

1. Periodic Table Of The Elements Turns 150

2. As Wisconsin winters warm, it’s the end of tick season as we know it

3. Wisconsinite Grace Girard looks to lasso love on FOX’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

4. As Wisconsin winters warm, a way of life is melting away

5. Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word

6. The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost

7. What happens when an animal at the Milwaukee County Zoo dies?

8. 'A complete dud': Restaurants and businesses around Fiserv Forum are struggling

9. The story behind the lone high-rise in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood

10. Rock 'n' Roll Poet: A Reitman Retrospective