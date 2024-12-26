© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM's top 10 stories of 2024

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Valeria Navarro Villegas
Published December 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
photo collage

From ghosts and warming winters to the RNC and zoo animals, these are WUWM's top ten stories of 2024. We decided not to include stories from our 2024 Voter Guide since those stories are now dated.

1. Periodic Table Of The Elements Turns 150

Health & Science
Periodic Table Of The Elements Turns 150
Chuck Quirmbach

2. As Wisconsin winters warm, it’s the end of tick season as we know it

a tick warning is posted below a sign for the hank aaron state trail. it's a sunny late winter day.
Environment
As Wisconsin winters warm, it’s the end of tick season as we know it
Lina Tran

3. Wisconsinite Grace Girard looks to lasso love on FOX’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Grace Girard (pictured left) is one of the many ladies trying to lasso the heart of farmer Brandon Rogers (pictured right) on Season 2 of "Farmer Wants a Wife."
Wisconsinite Grace Girard looks to lasso love on FOX’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’
Xcaret Nuñez

4. As Wisconsin winters warm, a way of life is melting away

a silhouette of a young woman in a hat looks out on a frozen lake on a sunny winter day
Environment
As Wisconsin winters warm, a way of life is melting away
Lina Tran

5. Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word

The Oriental Theatre, 2230 North Farwell Avenue, was built and opened in 1927.
Race & Ethnicity
Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word
Mallory Cheng

6. The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost

The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee is one of the city's most historic landmarks. It's also, said to be haunted.
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
Becky Mortensen

7. What happens when an animal at the Milwaukee County Zoo dies?

The smallest to biggest zoo animals you can think of get a necropsy after they die.
Environment
What happens when an animal at the Milwaukee County Zoo dies?
Xcaret Nuñez

8. 'A complete dud': Restaurants and businesses around Fiserv Forum are struggling

Doc's Smokehouse's makeshift beer garden sits empty during weekday lunch rush.
'A complete dud': Restaurants and businesses around Fiserv Forum are struggling
Jimmy Gutierrez

9. The story behind the lone high-rise in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood

The Bay View Terrace condo building towers over every other building in the neighborhood.
The story behind the lone high-rise in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood
Emily Files

10. Rock 'n' Roll Poet: A Reitman Retrospective

Bob Reitman
Rock 'n' Roll Poet: A Reitman Retrospective
Audrey Nowakowski

Valeria Navarro Villegas
Valeria is WUWM's digital editor.
