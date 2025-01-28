Health & Science

-
Oil rich Norway is a world leader in electric vehicle use, thanks to government incentives.
The National Institutes of Health has dramatically changed its grant-making terms by limiting how much it will disperse for costs such as equipment and administration.
Staff at the CDC are bracing for a significant reduction in the work force that appears to be targeting staff with the fewest worker protections.
The case, brought by the American Foreign Service Association and the American Federation of Government Employees, is intended to block the administration's efforts to dismantle USAID.
The scope of DOGE's work and the identities of the people carrying it out isn't fully clear — leaving agencies and government workers in chaos.
Groups addressing sexual violence report not getting expected payments from grants that they depend on to keep running.
If the Trump administration continues targeting DEI in science and seeking to slash funding, American science will look fundamentally different.
From Day 1, the Trump team has issued a series of orders and statements aimed at the U.S. Agency for International Development.
It's an unusual winter for respiratory illnesses. The flu is peaking twice: once in early January and again in February. Meanwhile, it's the mildest COVID winter since the pandemic began.
That's the way one scientist puts it — referring to how infected wild birds survive long enough to spread it to birds and mammals around the world. And that's a serious risk for human health.
It's common for young people leaving jails and prisons to end up back behind bars, often after lapses related to untreated mental illness or substance abuse. A new law will help them get Medicaid.
Some companies have announced diversity rollbacks — but many more are deleting or softening language from their investor disclosures, an NPR analysis finds.