Smart sponges that absorb toxic gases

Omar Farha discovered in graduate school at UCLA that he was wowed by Metal-Organic Frameworks – MOFs as they’re called by chemists. MOFs were like sponges that could soak up toxic gases and other health hazards -- one of the most exciting and oft cited areas of chemistry. So when Omar arrived at Northwestern University in 2007 it took him just four years to find two like-minded co-founders and start NuMat. The Chicago company designs custom MOFs that provide chemical protection, safe storage of toxic gases, and carbon reduction in energy intensive processes. NuMat has three facilities -- in Illinois, Wisconsin and South Korea -- employs about 80 people and has raised $78 million.

