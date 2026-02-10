Elected officials, businesses and community-led groups play a role in approving, regulating and overseeing data center development and also in speaking out against the centers.

Following the rising number of data center proposals in 2025, and the rising outcry among critics, Wisconsin legislators released several proposals.

A Republican measure appears to be on the fast track. On January 9, 2026, GOP Assembly members introduced AB840 . Before the end of the month, lawmakers had held a public hearing and the Assembly approved the measure, sending it to the Senate.

The bill would require the Public Service Commission to ensure that no other customers are responsible for the cost of constructing or extending electric infrastructure that primarily serves a data center. The measure also would require that water used to cool equipment be contained in a closed-loop system , with a fixed volume of water that’s continually recycled. Renewable energy facilities that primarily serve the data center would be required to be located at the site of the data center. Republicans say that’s meant to minimize the strain on the statewide grid and to lower costs.

Also in January 2026, a bill meant to prevent secrecy in deals that tech companies and data center developers make with communities was announced and is expected to be introduced soon. State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-New Franken) is a co-author. The measure would prevent data center developers “from entering into any agreement, including a nondisclosure agreement, that has the purpose or effect of concealing the details of the development of the data center from the public or preventing public review of the data center.”

In December 2025, Democrats in the Senate introduced SB729 , which would require large-scale data centers to derive at least 70% of their annual electric energy from renewable resources in order to qualify for exemptions from sales and use taxes. In addition, in order to receive tax credits, large-scale data centers would have to pay laborers and mechanics who construct or refurbish the facilities the prevailing wage or the wage under the collective bargaining agreement, whichever is higher. The Democratic proposal has been referred to the Senate Committee on Utilities, Technology and Tourism .

The subject of data centers has made it into the 2026 race for governor in Wisconsin.

On the national level, Microsoft, which is building an expansive data center complex in Mount Pleasant , WI, is trying to win over opponents of data centers. The Associated Press reported that Microsoft Vice President and Chair Brad Smith met with federal lawmakers on January 13, 2026 “to push forward an approach that calls for the industry, not taxpayers, to pay the full costs of the vast network of computing warehouses needed to power AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s own Copilot.” Smith told the AP that “local communities naturally want to see new jobs but not at the expense of higher electricity prices or the diversion of their water.” The same day that Smith met with lawmakers, he used a blog post to spell out Microsoft’s Community-First AI Infrastructure initiative. It pledges that the company will “pay our way to ensure our data centers don’t increase your electricity prices.” The initiative also says Microsoft data centers will minimize water use and will “be a good neighbor in the communities where we build, own, and operate our data centers.”

blogs.microsoft.com

President Donald Trump responded to Microsoft’s actions in a social media post . In part, it reads:

I never want Americans to pay higher Electricity bills because of Data Centers. Therefore, my Administration is working with major American Technology Companies to secure their commitment to the American People, and we will have much to announce in the coming weeks. First up is Microsoft, who my team has been working with, and which will make major changes beginning this week to ensure that Americans don’t “pick up the tab” for their POWER consumption, in the form of paying higher Utility bills.”

There also are Wisconsin groups that are promoting data center development, such as the Wisconsin Data Center Coalition (WIDCC), the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership | Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program (WRTP | BIG STEP).

Meanwhile, a number of environmental organizations and consumer advocates are keeping close tabs on data center projects and are urging people wiho have concerns to share them with elected officials. Many of the opponents released statements to that effect after state Republicans introduced AB840 in January. The critics said the measure wouldn’t go far enough in regulating data centers. In particular, they took issue with a provision that requires that renewable energy used for data centers be generated on-site.

Tom Content, executive director of Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin , says the provision would be a step backward. “One of the cons in the bill is the renewable energy provision because solar is actually cheaper than other forms of generation," says Content. "It used to be ... a high-cost resource, and now it's the most affordable, and so a provision that stops solar development across the state is actually one that will drive up prices.”