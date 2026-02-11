Comments pour in as PSC considers We Energies proposed rate for data centers

Pros and cons continue to swirl around data centers — some in the planning stages, others already in motion in Wisconsin.

A We Energies proposal is adding fuel to the fire. It would create a new energy rate for so-called “very large” customers, like data centers.

The public got to weigh in at a virtual Public Service Commission hearing Tuesday.

The utility argues the plan will prevent the high energy costs of data centers from being passed onto other ratepayers.

Yet countless critics, including environmental groups, decry the proposal. They say the change would only make big data centers pay three-quarters of infrastructure costs — putting other ratepayers on the hook for the rest.

On Tuesday, one person after another testified against the measure.

“Data centers should pay 100% of their own bill and not one percent less," said Anthony Johnson. "The burden of the cost shouldn't fall on customers, because not only have we voiced and publicized that we don’t want the data centers, also the benefit of the data centers don’t outweigh the health risks and other concerns. I refuse to pay for my own demise."

A few folks supported We Energies proposal, including members of the labor union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

James Meyer, who is IBEW Local 2150's business manager, says We Energies’ plan does right by ordinary rate payers and data centers would create “unprecedented demand for skilled craftsmen and women.”

“The economic impact to the community, particularly the opportunity for significant job creation, should not be overlooked," said Meyer. "The work that will occur will produce additional energy generation and ensure southeast Wisconsin continues to be the place for data center growth in the state."

The public hearing process picked up again Tuesday evening, lasting for nearly three and a half hours.

An administrative law judge overseeing the hearing said the PSC had received nearly 500 public comments.

There’s still time to add yours. The deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 17.

