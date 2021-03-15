-
WE Energies Unveils Mitchell Airport Solar Farm, Announces Plans For New Farm In Rock & Walworth CountiesA small solar energy farm built on an old city of Milwaukee landfill near General Mitchell Airport is now producing about two megawatts of electricity — enough for about 500 homes.
