Consumer group says ratepayer impact of We Energies promise to stop burning coal is still murky

WeEnergies made big news last week with a promise to stop using coal at its power plants by the year 2032, three years ahead of an earlier plan. The utility is also vowing to generate more electricity from cleaner sources like solar and natural gas and use big batteries to store renewable energy temporarily.

Often, utilities want consumers to pay for plant closures and remaining capital costs from an earlier building of the plant or the addition of environmental controls.

So, Tom Content of the Citizens Utility Board told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that We Energies ratepayers are still waiting to hear if they'll be better off—but that help may be coming from state lawmakers.

