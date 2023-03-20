Consumer group shines light on some recent Wisconsin decisions on solar energy

Solar energy continues to grow in Wisconsin. But a couple of cases last week before the State Public Service Commission showed the complexity of developing solar.

The PSC gave the go-ahead to We Energies to build a large solar farm and a battery storage project in Dane County. But the commission also limited another utility program of putting its solar panels on others' roofs.

For a consumer group's point of view on these matters, we contacted Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin (CUB).

To begin with, he told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that CUB had some concerns about the big solar project near Madison, and that it faces other challenges too.

