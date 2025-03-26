Clash of ideas over We Energies' proposed natural gas plant at Oak Creek

Construction unions are making a strong pitch for state regulators to OK a large natural gas-fired power plant proposed by We Energies at its complex along Lake Michigan in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

The utility says the gas plant and an accompanying liquified natural gas storage facility would help the company phase out coal-fired plants at the site within about seven years.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz, who is also president of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO, speaks during a labor union rally Tuesday.

Labor organizations held a rally Tuesday in Oak Creek, prior to a Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing on the We Energies proposal.

Dan Bukiewicz is president of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council. He’s also Oak Creek’s mayor.

Bukiewicz argues we’re at a turning point for local electricity production, and said while burning natural gas would not be pollution-free it would pollute less than coal.

“In the future there may be a better opportunity to do something with even less of a carbon footprint. But at the time, this is what we have," Bukiewicz said, as a few dozen union workers stood behind him.

Bukiewicz said building the new gas plant at Oak Creek would also create about 800 construction jobs.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Melody McCurtis, of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, speaks during a Tuesday rally held by a coalition called Power Wisconsin Forward.

Critics of the We Energies plan also held a rally Tuesday, stressing that large-scale burning of natural gas could lead to more cases of asthma and other breathing problems. And they emphasized concerns about the adding of pollutants that contribute to climate change.

The critics also charge that a lot of the electricity generated would go to power huge computer data centers Microsoft is building, or plans to build, in southeast Wisconsin.

Melody McCurtis, with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, urged the advocates for more jobs to take the long view of health and climate concerns.

“I understand you need a job, but you working a job where ain’t nobody going to live 30 years from now. So, your retirement plan is flawed. Let us be your financial advisor, OK?" McCurtis said, as about 20 supporters gathered behind her.

And the advice from a coalition of community, health and environmental groups is that We Energies and others should invest more in large-scale solar panel farms and rooftop solar, as well as other forms of renewable energy.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Some of the attendees at Tuesday's PSC hearing in Oak Creek.

We Energies says it needs the reliability from the natural gas plant, too.

The state PSC is expected to decide on the Oak Creek proposal later this year.

