Optimism, and Trump-triggered caution, about renewable energy growth in Wisconsin this year

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published February 19, 2025 at 3:39 PM CST
The Paris Solar Energy project in northern Kenosha County, a collaboration of WeEnergies and two other utilities, came online last year.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
The Paris Solar Energy project in northern Kenosha County, a collaboration of WeEnergies and two other utilities, came online in 2024.

The leader of Wisconsin’s largest renewable energy advocacy group says last year was a decent one for adding cleaner energy in the state. Sam Dunaiski, of RENEW Wisconsin, says large-scale solar projects came online in the Town of Paris in Kenosha County and in southwest Wisconsin. He also says state regulators approved a very large project for NorthCentral Wisconsin.

The outlook for this year? Dunaiski tells WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach that despite some uncertainty from Washington D.C., he feels pretty good.
