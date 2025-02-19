Optimism, and Trump-triggered caution, about renewable energy growth in Wisconsin this year

The leader of Wisconsin’s largest renewable energy advocacy group says last year was a decent one for adding cleaner energy in the state. Sam Dunaiski, of RENEW Wisconsin, says large-scale solar projects came online in the Town of Paris in Kenosha County and in southwest Wisconsin. He also says state regulators approved a very large project for NorthCentral Wisconsin.

The outlook for this year? Dunaiski tells WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach that despite some uncertainty from Washington D.C., he feels pretty good.