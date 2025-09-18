Exploring Guatemalan skies & culture with UWM planetarium

UW-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium has an ongoing series called Our Shared Sky. This month, they're celebrating Latine Heritage Month with a trip to see Guatemala's night sky.

In addition to indoor stargazing, A Night in Guatemala will also feature a showing of Diaries From Guatemala — a short film by UWM Film instructor Renato Umali about a trip that opened his eyes to the country's vast culture and history.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24. It's free to attend and cosponsored by UWM's Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies and UWM Union Sociocultural Programming.

To learn more, Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski is joined by Umali and Manfred Olson Planetarium director Jean Creighton.

"The planetarium is trying to make more visible the connections between the celestial and everyday life, so the goal is to embrace all cultures over time around the world," Creighton says. "And we thought that 'A Night in Guatemala' gives us an opportunity to connect to the culture and learn about how to travel better."

Umali also shares about his experience collaborating with Manfred Olson Planetarium.

"I just loved working with Jean and being in the planetarium — it's an amazing place," he says. "It's so conducive to wonder."