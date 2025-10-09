© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Exploring the 'Creepy Cosmos' with UWM's Planetarium

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Graham ThomasJean Creighton
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
"Creepy Cosmos" poster, featuring a spooky, pumpkin-headed astronaut.
Manfred Olson Planetarium
/
UW-Milwaukee
Catch the planetarium's "Creepy Cosmos" on Fridays this month, starting Oct. 10.

As Halloween approaches, you might like to watch space horror films like Alien or 2001: A Space Odyssey to get in the mood for spooky season. But when it comes to space, truth is scarier than fiction.

To introduce us to some spooktacular celestial phenomena, UWM’s Manfred Olson Planetarium is inviting the public to see the "Creepy Cosmos" — an indoor stargazing adventure through the darkest parts of space.

This year's student-led program highlights neutron stars, the search for extraterrestrial life, Orson Welles' infamous War of the Worlds radio incident and more. The event sees Manfred Olson Planetarium transform into the haunted Manfred Olson Manor.

"We are taking you on a tour in this haunted manor," Koshkin says. "In each room, you find a particularly scary or creepy object or phenomena from outer space."

Josh Koshkin presenting at 2024's "Creepy Cosmos" program.
1 of 4  — UWM Planetarium's 2024 %22Creepy Cosmos%22 program.jpeg
Josh Koshkin presenting at 2024's "Creepy Cosmos" program.
Leah Nolte / Manfred Olson Planetarium
Xander Strube presenting at Manfred Olson Planetarium's "Creepy Cosmos" last year.
2 of 4  — UWM Planetarium's 2024 %22Creepy Cosmos%22 program 2.jpeg
Xander Strube presenting at Manfred Olson Planetarium's "Creepy Cosmos" last year.
Leah Nolte / Manfred Olson Planetarium
Josh Koshkin (left) and Xander Strube (right) presenting at Manfred Olson Planetarium's "Creepy Cosmos" program in 2024.
3 of 4  — UWM Planetarium's 2024 %22Creepy Cosmos%22 program 3.jpeg
Josh Koshkin (left) and Xander Strube (right) presenting at Manfred Olson Planetarium's "Creepy Cosmos" program in 2024.
Leah Nolte / Manfred Olson Planetarium
Josh Koshkin presenting at "Creepy Cosmos" in 2024.
4 of 4  — UWM Planetarium's 2024 %22Creepy Cosmos%22 program 4.jpeg
Josh Koshkin presenting at "Creepy Cosmos" in 2024.
Leah Nolte / Manfred Olson Planetarium

The next four Fridays offer a few chances to catch "Creepy Cosmos," and you can purchase tickets here. General Admission costs $6, while UWM students can get in for $5.

"It's a really special atmosphere to create at the planetarium that only comes around once a year," Koshkin says.

To learn more, Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski is joined by Koshkin and Jean Creighton — planetarium director and WUWM's astronomy contributor.

