Analyzing mammogram changes over time to predict breast cancer risk

Graham Colditz is an internationally recognized scientist who’s written more than one thousand research papers and created several award-winning models for predicting women’s breast cancer risk. But it wasn’t until a young biostatistician named Joy Jiang arrived at Washington University in St. Louis that the idea of a startup took hold. The two developed AI technology that analyzes subtle changes in mammograms over time and predicts a woman’s five-year risk for cancer. Then in 2024, Graham and Joy co-founded Prognosia to commercialize their software. A little more than a year later, Prognosia was acquired for an undisclosed price by Lunit, a South Korean company whose AI software helps doctors detect cancer.

