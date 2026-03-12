© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classic Eats

Season Recap- Greatest Hits

By Kyle Johnson Cherek
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:01 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dinner Plate with Cassette tape in the center
Dinner Plate with Cassette tape in the center

A recap of our 1st season of Classic Eats. We revisit highlights and few that landed on the cutting room floor. 

Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek is created and hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, and co-produced by a'point productions and WUWM. Executive producers are Kyle Johnson Cherek and Rob Schoonover. Audio editing and engineering by Brian Arkta and John Rymaszewski. Additional production by Valeria Navarro Villegas, Michelle Maternowski and Rob Larry, Special thanks to our guest  Chef Paul Bartolotta 

Tags
Classic Eats WUWM
Kyle Johnson Cherek
Kyle Johnson Cherek is a culinary historian and food essayist. He was the former host of Wisconsin Foodie on PBS, and for over a decade he has chronicled regional food stories, exploring where our food comes from, and how it shapes who we are. His signature wit and keen observations have made him a sought-after keynote speaker, media contributor, and culinary storyteller. Kyle has been awarded the Wisconsin Broadcast Association Award twice for his compelling essays on food culture.
See stories by Kyle Johnson Cherek