City of Milwaukee STI clinic closes temporarily, due to staffing woes

The City of Milwaukee’s Sexual and Reproductive Health clinic at Keenan Health Center in the Roosevelt Grove neighborhood is temporarily closed.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a couple resignations and reduction in available hours for staff that are here that really led us to this moment," says Dr. Michael Totoraitis, the city’s Commissioner of Health.

The STI clinic provides free care to dozens of patients daily. Services include risk reduction counseling, birth control and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

At a press conference on Nov. 12, Totoraitis said it was a difficult decision to close the clinic.

"But we also felt this was the best way to innovate and try to improve the services that so many people rely on in our community," he says.

Eddie Morales / WUWM Matthew Keenan Health Center in Milwaukee's Roosevelt Grove neighborhood.

Totoraitis adds that improving services starts with hiring to fill the clinic’s five vacant positions.

"We recognize that part of that burnout is not being able to take a lunch in some cases," he says. "We always encourage our staff and mandate that they do, but our staff are really committed to providing patient care and sometimes don’t take the lunch."

The Milwaukee Health Department expects the temporary closure to last a couple of weeks with a progress update around Thanksgiving. But an unknown factor for reopening is how long it will take to train new hires.

Jefflyn Brown is the deputy commissioner of clinical services for the city. Brown says changing the qualifications for nursing positions could help create a pipeline to the profession.

"As of now, you need a bachelor’s degree to practice as a public health nurse," says Brown. "There is an opportunity for us to change our credentialing to offer some associate degree nurses to work under a bachelor’s prepared nurse."

On Nov. 18, 21 and Dec. 1, the city will host open interview hiring events.

For now, Keenan patients can receive same-day care at Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., Progressive Community Health Centers and Outreach Community Health Centers.