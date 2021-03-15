-
One year ago, as COVID-19 cases began to spread in the U.S. many hospitals canceled elective surgeries and many non-emergency appointments with doctors…
-
In 2020 the medical field saw more than deaths and illnesses related to COVID-19, there was also a lot of discussion about racial disparities, senior…
-
Gov. Tony Evers says COVID-19 vaccinations of residents and staff are now underway at some Wisconsin long-term care facilities, including nursing homes.…
-
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the latest Republican challenge to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. This has been another chapter…
-
There would be enormous consequences were the court to throw out the ACA, which has survived twice in the high court. But the court's makeup is very different now than on those past occasions.
-
A state of Wisconsin panel that will look at health disparities is getting underway.It’s a follow-up to six months ago, when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers…
-
Child abuse is far too prevalent in Wisconsin and across the country, but it’s not always easy to spot the maltreatment. Ideally, that’s where child-abuse…
-
As COVID-19 persists, we continue to rely heavily on doctors and health care professionals to keep our communities safe. Many of these physicians will…
-
The coronavirus continues to highlight disparities in health outcomes among marginalized groups. In this time of social distancing, telehealth or online…
-
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin now tops 28,000, with 315 new cases reported Monday. The number of COVID deaths in the state remained…