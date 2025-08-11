As Wisconsin sees measles cases, Milwaukee-area vaccinations are below target. What now?

The new school year is fast approaching, but healthcare providers warn of the risk of viruses spreading when classes begin.

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that last school year, just 89% of Milwaukee County students met the minimum immunization requirements for Measles, Mumps and Rubella. Statewide, that figure was just around 86%.

Measles is considered one of the most contagious viruses and causes fever, dry cough, a runny nose and a characteristic blotchy rash. The virus is especially dangerous for young children.

Earlier this month, state health officials identified nine cases of measles in Oconto County. All of the cases have been linked to travel outside of the state.

WUWM education reporter Katherine Kokal spoke with Kathryn Malin, an assistant professor at Marquette University's college of nursing and neonatal nurse practitioner, about measles and the MMR vaccination.

Here are the main takeaways:

1. At least 92% vaccination is required for 'herd immunity'

Malin says Milwaukee's 89% vaccination rate among students is "very concerning" because the virus is so contagious.

If one person has measles, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected by the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While 89% may seem like a high percentage of vaccination, Malin says research shows that a community needs between 92% and 95% vaccination rate to protect its most vulnerable.

2. Vaccination varies by county in Wisconsin

A new report from the Wisconsin State Department of Health Services shows that the statewide immunization rate for students was hovering around 86% for the 2024-25 school year. That's nearly a 3% decrease from the school year prior.

But not all areas are equally vulnerable.

Several counties, including Dane, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, and Waukesha Counties all recorded MMR vaccination rates above 95%.

The lowest vaccination rates were recorded in Price County (71%) and Clark County (78%). Both are in northwestern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Department of Health Services / Report published August 2025 Immunization data from the 2024-25 school year shows a decease in vaccination rate across Wisconsin.

3. Call the doctor, not the drug store to get an MMR vaccine

Parents can check their child's vaccination status or their own using Wisconsin's online immunization registry. You'll need the patient's name, date of birth and social security number to retrieve the records.

Malin says it's good practice to bring your child into their pediatrician's office before the start of the school year for a general check up and any required vaccinations. Drug store pharmacies don't carry the MMR vaccination.

Wisconsin students in grades 7 through 12 also now need a meningitis vaccination in order to be in compliance with state immunization requirements.

"Vaccination is the first line of defense for your child's health. Each vaccine is approved only after being proven safe and effective," Stephanie Schauer, director of the Wisconsin Immunization Program, said in a news release about the state health department's data.

"Taking time now to ensure your children have received the recommended vaccines will make them less likely to get seriously ill, meaning less time out of school and away from work. And routine vaccines don't just protect your child—they help keep classrooms and the whole community safe."

Emily Files Student disembark from a Milwaukee Public Schools bus.

4. Wisconsin allows for vaccine waivers — and use has nearly doubled since 2004

Several factors drive vaccine hesitancy around Wisconsin, Malin says. It's not all misinformation about immunizations or their impacts on children.

"Vaccine hesitancy is a complicated thing," she says. "It's influenced by culture. It's influenced by religion. It's influenced by location, and certainly access to health care, as well, is an important part of it."

Still, the actual number of students seeking waivers from vaccination requirements remains low.

Just 6.7% of students across the state had a medical, religious or "personal conviction" waiver last school year. While the number is low, it has nearly doubled since 2004, according to state data.

Malin recommends families talk through their concerns about vaccinations with their child's healthcare provider.

Katherine Kokal is the education reporter at 89.7 WUWM - Milwaukee's NPR. Have a question about schools or an education story idea? You can reach her at kokal@uwm.edu

