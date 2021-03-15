-
Gov. Tony Evers' decision Tuesday to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Wisconsin residents 16 or older starting April 5 will mean 100,000s of additional Milwaukee County residents will qualify for a shot. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson predicts the city of Milwaukee will be able to handle the additional demand for vaccine.
Despite previous plans to open eligibility on May 1, Governor Tony Evers has announced any Wisconsinite 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting on Monday, April 5.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he’s confident that the state will reach its goal of everyone 16 and older being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May.
State health officials say 27% of Wisconsin residents have now received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 16% have completed their vaccine series. But demand for the shot continues to outpace vaccine supply in the state.
There's no link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. But a new NPR analysis finds stories implying a connection have gone viral this year at a dramatic rate.
Milwaukee health officials are voicing early concern about a modest local uptick in COVID-19 cases, and a broader increase over many other parts of the U.S.
UW-Milwaukee, in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and the city of Milwaukee Health Department, has now opened a vaccine clinic. It is currently serving all people age 65 and older, restaurant and grocery workers, people with certain medical conditions, K-12 educators and all adults living in the 10 Milwaukee County zip codes ranked highest on the CDC’s social vulnerability index.
Local and state health officials have started a COVID-19 vaccination program for adults in ten Milwaukee County zip codes that rate high on a federal social vulnerability index.
In an unusual post-midnight statement, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said AstraZeneca might have used old data for its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Information for people in groups 1A, 1B and 1C looking for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.