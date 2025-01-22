Staying safe from RSV, COVID-19, flu and norovirus this winter: Tips and vaccine resources

There's a lot in the air these days — literally. Respiratory illnesses like flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all on the rise in Milwaukee, along with the highly contagious gastrointestinal bug, norovirus.

Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County, shares about the many illnesses in the air right now, and how you can stay safe.

"A lot of these can be avoided with vaccines, and it's not too late," Weston says. "We're still seeing flu and COVID ramping up, and so getting your vaccine right now is not too late a time period to get it."

For COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccine information and services, Weston recommends checking out the Milwaukee Health Department website, contacting your health provider or visiting your local pharmacy.

"The Milwaukee Health Department offers vaccines, especially for people who have trouble accessing vaccines otherwise," he says.

Immunocompromised people, the elderly and those with lung conditions are among the most susceptible to illness, Weston says. Infants, young children and pregnant women are additional vulnerable groups for the flu-like RSV. An RSV vaccine is available for the elderly and women who are late in their pregnancy.

To stop the spread of norovirus, washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water at bathroom and meal times is more effective than hand sanitizer, Weston says. He also recommends staying home if you're feeling sick and covering your coughs and sneezes.