Colleges are leaning heavily on campus custodians. "You may not have seen us before the pandemic, but I guarantee you'll see us now," says Tanya Hughes, a campus building services head in Florida.
A year into the pandemic, the agency's staffers reflect on what it's been like to fight the biggest public health battle in their history and how they're working to rebuild public trust in science.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized two rapid coronavirus at-home tests: Abbott's BinaxNOW and Quidel's QuickVue.
Some scientists worry the possibility the coronavirus escaped from research facilities hasn't gotten enough scrutiny. Others say it appears far more likely to have emerged naturally.
A pair of reports published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday sheds new light on the approximately 375,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. last year.
The possibility that vaccines meant to prevent the disease may also be a treatment for long COVID — when symptoms linger for months — has sparked optimism among patients and scientists.
Gov. Tony Evers' decision Tuesday to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Wisconsin residents 16 or older starting April 5 will mean 100,000s of additional Milwaukee County residents will qualify for a shot. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson predicts the city of Milwaukee will be able to handle the additional demand for vaccine.
Stimulus Relief, Incarceration, Legalizing Marijuana: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Answers Your QuestionsThere's a lot going on in Wisconsin politics — from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to funding for the businesses and workers who have been hurt by the pandemic. To unpack some of these issues, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes answers your questions.
In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has eliminated the state's mask mandate. The court decided Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending the mandate for months through multiple emergency orders.
Pfizer says it will submit the clinical trial results "as soon as possible" to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is hoping to start vaccinating children before the next school year.