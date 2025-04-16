Some Wisconsin counties could be a tinderbox for measles outbreak, health official says

Measles is spreading in the United States. What started as a few cases in West Texas has spiraled to over 700 cases across six states, with 3 deaths so far. Most of the affected people are unvaccinated children.

With major outbreaks in Indiana and Ohio, it may be only a matter of time before the disease comes to Wisconsin, where the impact could be dire. Wisconsin has one of the lowest vaccination rates for measles in the nation — much lower than any of the states with active outbreaks.

When someone contracts measles, they first exhibit flu-like symptoms — fever, fatigue, congestion and cough. If the virus progresses, a full-body rash will appear. Measles patients can also suffer pneumonia, brain damage and other symptoms. Two-to-three-of-every 1,000 measles cases result in death, Weston says.

Dr. Ben Weston, the chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County and an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about what the measles outbreaks could mean for Wisconsin.

"This is one of the most contagious viruses out there," Weston says. "If you’re in a room, there’s about a 90% chance you’re going to be exposed to this virus if somebody else has it, so it’s an extremely contagious virus — but, if we get those vaccination rates high enough, we can certainly protect folks."

Weston says rates of vaccination have been declining in Wisconsin for over a decade, since even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 85% of Wisconsinites are vaccinated against measles — the third lowest rate of vaccination in the country and well below the 95% required to reach herd immunity. Some rural counties — Weston lists Richland, Bayfield and Monroe — could be particularly vulnerable if measles comes to Wisconsin.

"We have these counties throughout Wisconsin where the vaccination rates are getting so low that it just it just makes us a tinderbox waiting for an outbreak here as well, should a case of measles arrives in those communities," Weston says.

Young children, older adults and immunocompromised people are among the most vulnerable populations to the virus.

"Now is the time to be prepared — not to panic — but to be prepared and to ensure that your family, your children, your loved ones are vaccinated," Weston says.

If you develop cold and flu-like symptoms followed by a rash, he recommends contacting your medical provider. For measles and vaccine resources, you can visit the Milwaukee Health Department's measles page.