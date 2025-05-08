Milwaukee's annual Black Birth Symposium calls out inequities in Black maternal & infant health

Milwaukee’s Black Birth Symposium returns for its fourth year.

The one-day, conference-style event is presented by Culture x Design, GE HealthCare and the city of Milwaukee Health Department.

The symposium convenes community members, researchers, health care providers and advocates to address disparities in Black maternal and infant health.

The reality is that in Wisconsin, Black women are nearly three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

Black infants in Milwaukee are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants.

The symposium’s organizers hope that attendees will learn from each other and apply that knowledge to their work in an effort to break down disparities.

This year, close to 300 people are expected to attend the conference, which will be hosted downtown at the Baird Center. They’ll participate in breakout sessions on topics like the role of Black fatherhood in maternal and infant well-being, disparities around C-section deliveries, and building culturally competent research skills.