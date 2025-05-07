Black leaders launch 'Empathy Mental Health' to meet needs in the Black community

Empathy Mental Health, a new Milwaukee-based nonprofit, is dedicated to addressing the critical mental health needs of Black Milwaukeeans.

The people behind the initiative are all Black professionals with a range of expertise, including in medicine, behavioral health, addiction treatment and faith-based recovery.

They came together over a shared concern of Black people in Milwaukee not being able to access quality mental health care, and they hope this new approach begins to break down existing barriers and disparities.

For example, in Milwaukee County, 1 in 4 adults experiences a mental health condition. People of color face disproportionate diagnoses, and Black residents have some of the highest emergency room visits for psychiatric crises.

Chairman of the board of Empathy Mental Health, Dwain Berry Sr., says the organization plans to support Black Milwaukeeans in need of culturally responsive mental health care.