Black Feminist Symposium at UWM elevates the voices and experiences of Black women

Since 2019, UW-Milwaukee’s Women’s Resource Center has hosted its Black Feminist Symposium.

The conference-style event is designed to elevate the voices and experiences of Black women.

Teran Powell This year's Black Feminist Symposium welcome guests for the 5th annual event at the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center on UW-Milwaukee's campus. In this photo, guests are participating in an ice breaker activity to get to know their neighbor.

This year’s theme was “Ain’t I A Woman: Reclaiming Self-Worth and Excellence.”

One of the symposium’s organizers, and the assistant director of the Women's Resource Center, Mia Valenzuela, recently spoke with WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell.

Valenzuela talks about Black feminism and says that the attacks on Diversity Equity & Inclusion, or DEI, create greater urgency for events like this.

Valenzuela explains that Black feminism differs from what some might consider the mainstream idea of feminism. "Black feminism really focuses on the intersection between being a woman and being Black in the world," she says. "And it really was that intersectionality to propel different thoughts based off of sexism, discrimination, institutional racism to really empower Black women."

Valenzuela has seen the Black Feminist Symposium evolve since its inception. She says it was the work of women of color, predominantly Black women, who have led the Women's Resource Center, who have pushed for more intersectionality and more discussions beyond white feminism at UWM.

That work culminated in the symposium.

"In 2018, our professional staff—a team of two Black women, Manette Lacy and Natasha Lee—began planning a gathering dedicated to: (1) increasing the learning and practice of Black feminism on UWM's campus; (2) providing a supportive and intellectually stimulating environment where students, faculty, staff, and the community can collaborate and share ideas; and (3) fostering a learning community of Black feminist thought and scholars in the Greater Milwaukee area," she says.

Valenzuela says she's seen the impact that this event has had over the past five years; one of them being the importance of intersectional and intergenerational dialogue.

She adds that every year, it became increasing clear that this is a space that the community needs, and she says that's no different under this administration. Valenzuela shares a few reasons why the Black Feminist Symposium must continue amid attack on diverse spaces.

"I think a few reasons why it's so crucial that we have this space — firstly I want to say just celebrating Black feminist thought, right?" Valenzuela says. "Black feminist thinkers, activists, and scholars have long contributed to both academic and social movements and this symposium allows for the celebration of that legacy and it amplifies the voices that have been historically marginalized," she says. "That we, you know, we continue to see this marginalization happening in current events."

Valenzuela says the symposium creates solidarity in the community.

"We know how isolating racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination are, so it's so important that we create spaces for community building so we can all heal together. So we can empower one another and so we can collectively move together to make change," she says.

Finally, Valenzuela adds that the Black Feminist Symposium is a great educational opportunity. She says, "They provide opportunities for participants to learn about Black feminist thought, activism and history, while also discussing contemporary challenges like we're seeing today."

Valenzuela says this space, and others like it, "Ensures the next generation is prepared to continue this fight that we're in right now."