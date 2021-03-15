-
In 2005, long-lost letters from the famed Pabst and Best families, written from 1841 to 1887, were found at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Once discovered,…
University of Wisconsin System Interim President Tommy Thompson is directing campuses to plan for a mostly in-person fall semester.Thompson wants campuses…
One of UW-Milwaukee’s top administrators is retiring after 20 years at the university. Joan Prince, Vice Chancellor of Global Inclusion and Engagement,…
Updated 10/22 4:52 p.m. Four southeast Wisconsin schools are pledging to close racial and income gaps in college graduation by 2030.UWM, MATC,…
Whether college campuses can stay open safely during this pandemic is becoming more uncertain as the fall semester gets underway.On Monday, UW-Madison…
A cloud of financial trouble is hanging over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as it plans for its first full semester in the throes of the COVID-19…
Many in the university research community say science will eventually help find a vaccine for the coronavirus. But across Wisconsin, it's an uncertain…
Updated on July 14 at 3:27 p.m. CTThe Trump administration dropped its plans to impose restrictions on the number of online classes international students…
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will reopen its campus for the fall semester, with a slew of safety precautions to protect against the transmission of…
The UW System announced Sunday that all campuses would have some degree of in-person instruction this fall.Leaders on each campus will make their own…