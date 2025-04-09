Visas revoked from 10 UWM international students and grads, university says

Ten international students and recent graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee have had their visas revoked or terminated in recent weeks, according to information shared Wednesday by the university.

UWM joins a cacophony of universities sharing the effects on students of the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrant and international communities.

The university says the students and graduates impacted have not been provided a rationale for the change in status.

In an email to faculty and staff Wednesday, outgoing Chancellor Mark Mone said, "There is no reason to believe the terminations are specific to participation in free speech events or political activity."

Mone added that none of the students have been detained, unlike in the high-profile cases of Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil and Tufts University graduate student Rumeysa Öztürk. Both were detained by ICE agents while out in public.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked visas from 300 alleged student protestors in March

The terminations come just one month before the end of the spring semester. It throws students' and graduates' futures into chaos: Visa termination typically requires the individual to leave the country immediately. There is no grace period.

Twenty seven students across the Universities of Wisconsin, including 13 students and employees at UW-Madison, have seen their visas revoked or terminated, according to Universities of Wisconsin spokesperson Mark Pitsch. Many have reportedly received little to no explanation.

On March 27, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said his department was revoking the visas of more than 300 students across the country. Rubio said at the time that the students impacted were alleged demonstrators who participated in pro-Palestinian protests and encampments opposing the war in Gaza by Israel.

"We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses," Rubio said at a press conference announcing the moves.

UWM students erected a pro-Palestinian encampment in spring 2024 that lasted two weeks. Activists voluntarily removed the encampment after reaching a deal with the university to allow protestors to request disclosure and divestment details in Israeli companies by the university.

But it's not immediately clear whether the UWM students whose visas have been revoked participated in the demonstrations, or whether any have faced unrelated criminal charges that may have led to visa termination.

UWM's Center for International Education is now in contact with all the students affected, according to Mone's announcement. Center staff declined to comment on the visa terminations and revocations.

UW-Madison has more than 8,000 international students. UWM has around 1,400 international students, according to data from fall 2024. A majority of those students have come to study from India, South Korea and Bangladesh.

Are you a student impacted by the visa terminations or revocations? You can contact WUWM education reporter Katherine Kokal at (414) 251-9363 to share your experience.

