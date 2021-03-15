higher education

-
A new four-year college in Milwaukee is now accepting applications.Edessa School of Fashion is hoping to become the Midwest’s first four-year college…
In fall of 2020, U.S. colleges and universities saw a 13% drop in freshman enrollment, likely due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now,…
One of UW-Milwaukee’s top administrators is retiring after 20 years at the university. Joan Prince, Vice Chancellor of Global Inclusion and Engagement,…
The goal of the non-profit Global Brigade is to put high school and college students to work eradicating poverty around the world.Among more than 500…
A new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum looked at 18 colleges and universities in southeast Wisconsin between 2016 to 2019 to study trends in STEM…
Every year the Wisconsin Policy Forum releases a top five list of their most important findings from the year.Rob Henken is the president of the Wisconsin…
Updated 3:42 p.m. CSTA top official said Monday that University of Wisconsin System students will be allowed to return to campus for the spring semester…
Four southeast Wisconsin colleges have made an ambitious pledge: to close racial and income-based graduation gaps within the next 10 years.UWM, MATC,…
Back in April, WUWM talked with three Milwaukee high school seniors about how their college plans were made more uncertain by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now…