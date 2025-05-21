-
One year ago, student-led protesters started an encampment at UW-Milwaukee, protesting the war in Gaza. It was one of many such encampments on college campuses across the country. What can be learned from that time and what’s changed in the last year?
FBI agents arrested Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan in the Courthouse last Friday, alleging she obstructed an ICE investigation. Dugan’s arrest triggered multiple protests over the weekend.
UWM's announcement comes as the UW System says nearly 30 students statewide have had their visas revoked or terminated.
Human Rights Watch's Carine Kaneza Nantulya discusses what’s happening in the United States and how people can band together to affect change.
A pro-Palestinian coalition continues to raise concern about the lack of a ceasefire in Gaza and continued U.S. military aid to Israel. But some Harris voters look at other issues.
As the Democratic presidential nominee holds a no-media meeting with some University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students, hundreds outside protest or take in the scene.
Major rallies are expected near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Milwaukee will be represented.
Protests are expected at next week’s Democratic National Convention over U.S. policy toward the Israel-Hamas war. Some will be from Wisconsin, where they took their opposition to the voting booth.
Temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees Monday, but that didn’t stop people from turning out by the thousands for a demonstration downtown. The Coalition to March on the RNC hosted a rally in Red Arrow Park in protest of the Republican National Convention.
Over the past few months, multiple local artists have spoken out about their work being censored. We look into what's actually going on.