Will dispute over Israel-Hamas war affect presidential election in Wisconsin? Tune in this week

One of the uncertainties going into Tuesday’s election in Wisconsin is whether U.S. policies in the Middle East will affect the result of the presidential race here.

A coalition demanding a ceasefire in Gaza—and the halting of U.S. military aid to Israel—continues to raise concerns about supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, contending she needs to commit to a peace plan.

But some early voters say they have cast their ballots for the Democrat.

In April, more than 48,000 people voting in the Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary chose "Uninstructed" as part of a campaign to protest U.S. military aid to Israel and the lack of a U.S.-backed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Then-candidate President Joe Biden picked up ten times as many votes across the state. But the 48,000 who didn’t back Biden more than doubled his winning margin in Wisconsin four years ago over Republican Donald Trump.

Now, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket, pro-Palestinian or peace groups continue to interrupt her at campaign events—calling for change—including last Wednesday night in Madison.

Screenshot / WisconsinEye Vice President Kamala Harris responds to pro-Palestinian protestors during a rally in Madison, Wis. on Oct. 30.

Here’s how the candidate responded:

“Hey, you know what? Listen. We all want the war in Gaza to end and to get the hostages out as soon as possible. And I will do everything in my power to make it heard and known. But, everyone has the right to be heard. But right now, I am speaking!” Harris said to loud cheers.

The pro-ceasefire coalition known as Listen to Wisconsin Ceasefire First Votes Next campaign has also been active in Milwaukee, holding a rally outside City Hall a couple of weeks ago, as early voting began. The event began with chants such as:

“Free, free Palestine!”

Organizer Halah Ahmed promised to keep making the group’s views known.

“We’re going to keep making this message heard all over the state of Wisconsin. And if we’re not heard, we’ll see what the consequences are on Election Day.”

And right now, that’s the big unknown.

As vital as the loss of life in Gaza—and in Israel—dating back to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel—is to many voters, polls show it isn’t a top issue for most people in Wisconsin.

Outside Fox Point Village Hall, early voter “Jim” says he cast his ballot for Harris out of concern for preserving democracy in the U.S. He says Harris’ support for Israel was not a factor.

“No, Israel is a sovereign country. You know, they don’t have to listen to us, you know? While I would like things to go better there, I’d like things to be better in Gaza, it’s up to them,” Jim said.

Another early voter, who gave her name as "Kate," says she hopes Harris becomes the first female U.S. president. Asked about Gaza, Kate said, “You know, it is important. But I think overall, all of the other issues, withholding a vote is going to be really detrimental to the rest of the population. I wasn’t comfortable withholding for that reason alone," Kate told WUWM.

In other words, she doesn’t want Republican candidate Donald Trump to benefit from withheld votes for Harris.

Chuck Quirmbach Halah Ahmad of Listen to Wisconsin speaks at the Oct. 23 rally in Milwaukee.

It appears very few members of the Listen to Wisconsin coalition are planning to vote for Trump—even though he claims he could halt the Israel-Hamas war quickly. He has repeatedly pledged to back Israel. But some coalition members are either planning to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein or someone else.

Coalition organizer Ahmad says as Election Day arrives on Tuesday, she urges people to vote their conscience.

“We believe that everybody deserves dignity, safety and freedom, and that doesn’t stop when it comes to Palestinians," Ahmad told WUWM.

Ahmad and others say if a ceasefire hasn’t arrived by Election Day and there’s no change in sending military aid to Israel, protests will continue after the contest is decided.

That appears to be the case. Students for a Democratic Society, the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee, and other groups announced a Milwaukee rally for Wednesday night, Nov. 6, against both major parties, no matter the outcome of the election—if the parties don’t represent the groups’ goal for Palestinian liberation.

Editor's Note: Audio of Vice President Kamala Harris provided by Wisconsin Eye.

