Milwaukee protestors to join demonstrations at DNC, demanding Gaza ceasefire

Two busloads of protestors are headed from Milwaukee to Chicago Monday morning to join an expected large march outside the Democratic National Convention.

The aim of the protest is to keep pushing the Biden administration to help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, halting the Israel-Hamas war. Also, for the U.S. to end military aid to Israel.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Protestors against U.S. policy regarding the Israel-Hamas War march on Water St. in downtown Milwaukee Aug. 17, 2024.

Jim Carpenter of Peace Action of Wisconsin told a Saturday rally in Milwaukee that he hopes Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be willing to meet the protestors demands.

“That Kamala can change. But she has not yet. And if she doesn’t, we know it’s going to be a lot harder for Democrats to win," he said.

Vice President Harris has expressed concern over the deaths of civilians in Gaza.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Signage for the Democratic National Convention on the windows of a hotel near McCormick Place, where some daytime sessions of the DNC will be held.

Many of the Milwaukee protestors said they don’t want former Republican President, and this year's GOP nominee, Donald Trump to regain the White House in the fall, but want a ceasefire before they back the ticket of Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Many supporters of Israel defend the country’s military action, in response to the attacks by Hamas last October 7th that killed about 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. The Gaza Health Ministry says 40,000 people Palestinians have been killed.

Peace talks continue in the Middle East, and President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak to the Democratic convention Monday night.

