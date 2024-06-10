Wisconsin Democratic convention OKs controversial resolutions on Gaza ceasefire, anti-Semitism

Delegates at the State Democratic Party Convention have passed a resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. They also voted for a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, but only after removing language about the Hamas attack on Israel last Oct. 7.

The item promoting the Gaza ceasefire comes two months after the Vote Uninstructed effort picked up nearly 50,000 supporters in Wisconsin’s presidential primary. That was only 8% of the votes in a contest President Joe Biden easily won. But the total more than doubled Biden’s 20,000 vote margin over former President Donald Trump four years ago. Leaders of Vote Uninstructed made several demands, including the U.S. halting military aid to Israel, the ceasefire and a full supply of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza.

Convention delegate Heba Mohammad co-led Sunday’s effort on the ceasefire. She says she hopes the resolution prompts Biden to push harder for an end to the fighting.

“So, if Joe Biden has any common sense, he’ll listen to what happened in April and to what happened today. His own base said we need to unequivocally end the violence," Mohammad says.

State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler says Biden is trying.

“President Biden is working in one of the most challenging diplomatic environments that the world has seen. It’s an incredibly intricate process with many things happening behind the scenes that we’ll read about in the history books," Wikler says.

The convention on Sunday also backed a resolution from the Democrats’ new Jewish Caucus. The resolution condemns anti-Semitism, but delegates removed language referring to the Hamas attacks on Israel and data from the Anti-Defamation League.

The Wisconsin Jewish Federation says it’s "shocked and disappointed Wisconsin Democrats refused to acknowledge the actions of Hamas on and since October 7."

The language removal also troubles Jewish Caucus board member Marcy Hotz of Waukesha County. "Well, we do want to remind people that Hamas started this with their terrorist attacks on Israel," says.

Hotz also says the peace plan Biden recently backed would be a step in the right direction. But it isn’t clear if, or when, all parties will agree to that proposed deal. So, local supporters of Palestine say they won’t let up on the President.

