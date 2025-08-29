What's the latest on higher ed in Milwaukee? Join us to find out on Sept. 8

All four of Milwaukee's institutions of higher education are going through big changes right now.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University have gotten new university leaders in the last year. Milwaukee Area Technical College installed its new president in July 2024, and Milwaukee School of Engineering is preparing to welcome its new president in January.

None of these leaders are coming into a cakewalk.

The federal government is cracking down on university hiring practices, pulling research grants and capping student financial aid in some cases. Students are wondering whether college is "worth it" when they see the price tag, and they're thinking about the impact of AI on their future careers.

So what does it all mean for students, staff and the future of higher education in Milwaukee?

WUWM education reporter Katherine Kokal spoke with Jason Stein, the president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, about the challenges and bright spots in higher education.

Then, WUWM’s education reporter Katherine Kokal will moderate a panel discussion among Milwaukee area leaders in higher education: Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun, Milwaukee Area Technical College President Anthony Cruz, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor Thomas Gibson, and Eric Baumgartner, incoming president of the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

